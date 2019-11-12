Danny Ainge's job as Boston Celtics president of basketball operations is to put the best team on the floor.

That includes helping his current players deal with their, uh, issues.

Marcus Smart raised an interesting problem Monday night, lamenting after the Celtics' 116-106 win over the Dallas Mavericks that he needs to find a way to stop getting kicked in the groin.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Enter Ainge, who offered a creative solution Tuesday morning on Twitter.

I will call @RedSox to get you a cup sent over https://t.co/FMp8IJAcn7 — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) November 12, 2019

The Boston Red Sox probably have plenty of athletic cups and jock straps lying around -- baseballs to the groin are much more painful than basketballs to the groin, after all -- so this is a great way for Ainge to use his available resources.

Hey, Red Sox: Care to help out a fellow Boston athlete?

Smart may need the Sox to act quickly: The Celtics are back in action Wednesday against the Washington Wizards, and the scrappy 25-year-old may have to continue guarding bigger players -- and risk more shots to where the sun don't shine -- due to Boston's lack of frontcourt depth.

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Wizards, which tips off Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live, and then Mike & Tommy have the call of the game at 7:30 p.m. You can also stream the game through the MyTeams App.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Danny Ainge has a great 'solution' to Marcus Smart's groin-kicking problem originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston