Danny Ainge explains how Celtics will approach NBA buyout market

The Boston Celtics still have one more avenue to improve their roster before the postseason.

NBA buyout season officially began Thursday at 3 p.m. ET after the league's trade deadline passed. Teams now have until March 1 to waive players on their roster and allow other clubs to claim them in free agency.

The buyout market still is taking shape, but several notable names could become available over the next few weeks, including Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson, new Minnesota Timberwolves wing Evan Turner and former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas.

In an interview Friday on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Toucher & Rich," Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge confirmed the team will at least explore its options on the buyout market.

"We're going to take a look at all of them," Ainge said. "We have a list of players that we think have a potential to be bought out, but we have no information on whether they will or they won't. So, we're waiting on that."

Ainge wouldn't list any specific names but responded affirmatively when asked if there are "one or two" players the team is keeping an eye on.

"But again, I think it's a long shot whether they will be bought out," Ainge added. "And there will be competition for their services with other teams."

A report Thursday suggested the Celtics "would be interested" in Turner if he was bought out. Thompson reportedly doesn't plan on pursuing a buyout from the Cavs but could be on Boston's radar if he changes his mind.

It doesn't sound like the Celtics are clamoring to make a move, though; Ainge reiterated his believe that the current roster can compete for a championship.

"We don't feel like we have to have anybody," Ainge said. "So, we'll just look, and if we feel like it's an obvious upgrade, we'll upgrade our team."

