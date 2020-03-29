Danny Ainge details relationship with Michael Jordan before Celtics-Bulls in 1986

Danny Ainge wasn't a player that would often hang out with opponents during his playing days.

But he did make an exception when it came to Michael Jordan.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston's Brian Scalabrine, Ainge detailed his relationship with Jordan and spoke of a time that the two golfed together ahead of the Celtics-Bulls playoff series in 1986. Here's a look at that interview, per the Celtics on NBC Sports Boston's Twitter account.

"This is the only time ever in my entire career that I had dinner, lunch did anything with an opponent," Ainge said of the meeting with Jordan. "But with Michael, Michael loved golf and I loved golf and Michael reached out and wanted to know where he could find a golf course and maybe get on a golf course to play in Boston on their two off days. So, I think we arranged to play 36 at Framingham Country Club."

Ainge also called Jordan "one competitive son of a gun", a fact well-known to anyone who saw Jordan compete during his playing days.

Nobody will blame Ainge for spending time with Jordan on a day off. After all, the Celtics were still able to sweep the Bulls in the series even despite Jordan averaging a whopping 43.7 points per game. So, it doesn't seem like either side picked up many tips and tricks about how to slow the other down.

NBC Sports Boston will be re-airing Game 2 of that Celtics-Bulls series on Sunday night at 7 p.m. Tune in to watch Jordan drop an NBA playoff-record 63 points while the C's rode a balanced effort to an overtime victory.

