Danny Ainge criticizes ref for ejecting Kemba Walker, may file protest

Danny Ainge shares Kemba Walker's opinion that the Boston Celtics guard got a raw deal Wednesday night.

First-year referee Evan Scott ejected Walker in the third quarter of the Celtics' 129-114 loss at TD Garden, giving Walker back-to-back technical fouls after he protested a non-call on a hard LaMarcus Aldridge screen.

"I thought it was quick," Ainge said Thursday morning in his interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Toucher & Rich." "I thought the official reacted emotionally and too quickly."

The officials' crew chief told a pool reporter that Scott gave Walker a technical for using profanity, then hit him with a second technical when Walker continued to curse.

But Ainge thought Scott jumped the gun on that second T.

"(Walker) cursed at the official, but it seemed almost as if he was cursing and the cursing was not finished yet when he got the first T," the Celtics' president of basketball operations said.

"(Scott) should have just turned and walked away, and then if Kemba comes after him continually, then I understand it. But it just seemed so quick, the second technical and the ejection."

Ainge added the Celtics may protest Scott's second technical foul on Walker, if only for the purpose of reducing any fine his point guard may receive.

"I don't think it was warranted," Ainge said. "But there's nothing that's going to happen other than Kemba may get his money back from getting a second technical.

"The game is over. There's no recourse, and I certainly don't want a young official that may have made a mistake -- or may not have; I'd like to hear his side of the story, too, which I haven't -- but the bottom line is it happened, and it's over, and we'll move on."

The Celtics have a tough road matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night and likely won't dwell on Walker's first career ejection any longer. But at least Walker's boss has his back.

