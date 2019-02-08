Danny Ainge: Celtics reached out to players on buyout market, unsure about interest originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Celtics were quiet at the trade deadline, though they could make an addition via the buyout market.

Boston opened up a roster spot by trading Jabari Bird to the Hawks on Thursday. Danny Ainge explained on NBC Sports Boston's Celtics Trade Deadline Special that there have been discussions with players who were waived, but the C's deep roster could prevent said players from choosing Boston as a destination.

"We're having internal discussions and we've reached out to a few players that were waived today," Ainge said. "I don't know what the answer's going to be. You know, a lot of people are looking for more opportunity to play. We have a really deep team, so that's going to be tough to get too many opportunities with our roster.

One thing I learned is that I can't try to sell something that's not there. Most of the guys that are getting bought out are going to have a hard time beating Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Marcus Smart out, Kyrie Irving obviously.

We'll look to see what we can (do), we'll be honest with what we need and what their role would be, and see how it goes."

Ainge also shut down rumors that the Celtics already have a deal in place with the Pelicans for Anthony Davis. "Of course there's no deal," the C's GM said.

If the Celtics do add a player via the buyout market, NBA executives believe it could be former Knicks big man Enes Kanter.

