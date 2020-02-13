Danny Ainge admits nothing on buyout market interests Celtics right now, including Isaiah Thomas

The Boston Celtics didn't make any moves ahead of last week's NBA trade deadline, which means the buyout market is their lone avenue to improve the roster before the NBA playoffs begin in April.

There hasn't been a ton of movement on the buyout market so far, and Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said Thursday morning that nothing is in the works for Boston at the moment.

"There's nothing on the buyout market that we're interested in doing right now," Ainge said on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Toucher & Rich" show. "But we're going to continue to evaluate that all the way up until March 1."

Does that mean no Isaiah Thomas return in Boston?

"Not right now," Ainge said. "We're not doing anything at this moment. I love Isaiah, I'm not sure that he's the right fit for us, but I'm not sure that he's not. We're still evaluating to see who comes available on the open market. We're hoping that maybe somebody that's more of a need and a better fit, but who knows, we'll see."

Thomas began the season with the Washington Wizards, who sent him to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a three-team trade on a deadline day that also included the New York Knicks. The Clippers waived Thomas, making him an unrestricted free agent.

"I think it's a challenge with Kemba (Walker) and Isaiah, the size at the guard position," Ainge said. "Coming off playing the Houston Rockets, as an example, their guards are huge. James Harden and Russell Westbrook are incredible athletes with power and strength. I think that makes it tough. I don't think that that is a great fit for our team right now. But again, Isaiah has skills, he has talents that we could use -- 3-point shooting and scoring. But we've talked about this, whenever you trying to fill a hole, you're creating another hole most of the time, unless that player is a two-way, big, solid player. We could use some of the things he does on a positive side, and his size and defense are not ideal for our team because we already have a small guard we have to work around in some matchups."

Players must be waived by March 1 to have playoff roster eligibility on their new teams, so there's still a few weeks for Ainge and the Celtics to look for upgrades.

