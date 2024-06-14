Danish soccer star Stine Larsen in images

Star on the pitch...

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Larsen turned heads on the pitch at the age of 12, and some 15 years later, she continues to make her mark as a talented soccer star. The Danish national team member has been a top defender during her career, with the added versatility to play forward—which she did to help secure a UEFA European Championship qualifying Group 4 win back in 2017. Throughout it all, the 2015 Danish Breakthrough Player of the Year has caught the attention of fans both on and off the the field.

Stine Larsen

(Photo by Filipe Farinha/Getty Images)f

Stine Larsen

(Photo by Filipe Farinha/Getty Images)

Stine Larsen

(Photo by Filipe Farinha/Getty Images)

Stine Larsen

(Photo by Filipe Farinha/Getty Images)

Stine Larsen

(Photo by Filipe Farinha/Getty Images)

Stine Larsen

(Photo by Filipe Farinha/Getty Images)

Stine Larsen

(Photo by Ricardo Nascimento/Getty Images)

Stine Larsen

(TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Stine Larsen

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Stine Larsen

(Photo by Trond Tandberg/Getty Images)

Stine Larsen

(TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Stine Larsen

(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Stine Larsen

(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Stine Larsen

(Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Stine Larsen

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Stine Larsen

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Stine Larsen

(HENNING BAGGER/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Stine Larsen

(Photo by Gunnar Hoffsten/Getty Images)

Stine Larsen

(ADAM IHSE/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

Stine Larsen

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Stine Larsen

(TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on List Wire