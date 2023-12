A 130 kg WWII-era bomb was detonated by the Danish Defense Command (DCD) off the coast of Langeland on Sunday, December 3.

A fisherman contacted the DCD after he caught the bomb in a net, according to local reports.

The detonation took place 3.2 km from the coast, at a depth of 12.5 meters, according to the DCD.

This footage shows the moment the bomb was detonated. Credit: Danish Defense Command (DCD) via Storyful