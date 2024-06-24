Danish FA fined over offensive banner at Euro 2024 match

A banner against UEFA is held up in the Danish block during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C soccer match between Denmark and England at the Frankfurt Arena. Arne Dedert/dpa

The Danish Football Federation (DBU) has been fined €10,000 ($10,700) in connection with an offensive banner unfurled by their fans at the Euro 2024 match against England, and aims to make the offenders pay the bill.

The DBU and the ruling body UEFA confirmed the fine on Monday, with UEFA saying the message on the banner was not fit for a sports event.

UEFA did not go into details but footage showed Danish fans holding a banner with the writing "FUCK UEFA" at Thursday's match in Frankfurt.

DBU chief Erik Brøgger Rasmussen told local TV2 that they would initially pay the fine but were in the process of trying to identify those who brought the banner into the stadium, and if successful bill them.

"We also hope that those who are thinking about taking a banner with this kind of language into the stadium will think twice," Rasmussen said.