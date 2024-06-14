Danish assistant coach believes Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen’s club relationship will benefit Denmark

Manchester United’s Danish duo Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen have been tipped to have a massive influence on Denmark’s Euro 2024 campaign due to their relationship at club level.

The Scandinavian players have had contrasting fortunes this year where Rasmus Hojlund very much cemented himself as first choice striker at his boyhood club and was the team’s top scorer with 16 goals.

However, Christian Eriksen has seen a reduced role at United where he barely played in comparison to his first season at Old Trafford.

Both players will be representing their nation at Euro 2024, aiming to take Denmark one more stage than their great run to the semi-finals in 2021.

Danish assistant, Morten Wieghorst, speaking to Reuters (via ESPN) claimed that the United duo could have a fruitful combination owing to spending so much time together at club level.

He said that the Danes would “try and utilise those relationships that players can have from their club situations” as it “is always a benefit, especially when you’re talking about great players like Christian and Rasmus.”

The coach then claimed that it is something that not only this generation will try and tap into but it has been the hallmark of any successful Danish team.

“Historically, that’s been a lynch-pin for Denmark as well. In our great ’80s Danish team, we had players playing together at Ajax, at Anderlecht, clubs like that where players were playing at a high level.”

“They were playing together and bringing those relationships back to the national team, which is a great thing. Even in the 1992 Euro-winning team we had seven or eight players with relationships back to Brondby, and that’s something that can be utilised.”

Wieghorst also heaped further praise on Eriksen after he has received some criticism from some quarters of the Danish media for his inclusion in the squad, most notably from former Real Madrid player Thomas Gravesen.

“Eriksen is still a fantastic player and he has the experience. We have to remember that going into the Euros and finals in general, having players that have been there before and done it and tried everything is so important.”

The United duo will face their first test on Sunday against Slovenia before the big clash of the group against England on Thursday next week.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

