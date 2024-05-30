DaniPitbull falls just short in eChampions League quarters, but...

Although DaniPitbull’s eChampions League journey officially came to an end on Wednesday, finishing with a hard-fought quarter-final defeat to Manchetser City’s 'Bonanno', his sporting season is not yet over.

The next appointment for our Danilo Pinto will be at the "Dreamhack" in Dallas, Texas, from 31 May to 2 June, where he will take part in the American qualifiers ahead of the esports World Cup, to be held in Riyadh in August.

Returning to his eChampions League campaign, the knockout encounter saw his Argentine opponent representing Manchester City triumph 5-3 at the end of a truly balanced match: our Danilo, although always having to chase his opponent, was still in the game until the 80th minute when, with the match poised at 3-3, he conceded two late goals, ending his dream of continuing a journey that is already considered historic, considering his qualification for the Final Eight in London.

DaniPitbull’s season remains a positive one, having ended the sporting season with another title in his trophy cabinet - the Italian eSuperCup - along with the achievement of reaching the Final Four in eSerie A and with his qualification to the Final Eight of the eChampions League, a first for the Juventus DSYRE team, after first beating 'Fouma' of Lorient in the Round of 32 and then 'Nkantee's' PSG in the Round of 16.