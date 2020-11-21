Daniil Medvedev vs Rafael Nadal LIVE: ATP Finals 2020 latest updates

Rafael Nadal celebrates victory over Daniil Medvedev (Getty)

Rafael Nadal faces off against Daniil Medvedev in the second semi-final of the ATP Tour Finals and the last edition of the tournament in London at The O2 Arena.

The Spaniard, fresh from victory at the French Open, is looking to end the year on a high after an impressive win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach this stage, but the Russian is unbeaten so far and will be a formidable opponent, particularly on hard court.

The winner will face either Novak Djokovic or Dominic Thiem in a cracking match, but first follow live updates from The O2 Arena below: