'One player is going to die' – Daniil Medvedev's US Open fury in win over Andrey Rublev – latest reaction

Medvedev said the conditions on Arthur Ashe were some of the toughest he had encountered - AP Photo/Seth Wenig

By Molly McElwee, in New York

Daniil Medvedev complained that the US Open conditions could see players “die”, after surviving stifling heat to reach the semi-final on Wednesday.

The world No 3 beat Andrey Rublev in an all-Russian quarterfinal, which saw temperatures soar to almost 33 degrees in New York. Arthur Ashe stadium was a sticky, humid sauna by the time the pair took to the court at around 1:45pm, and both of their kits were soaked in sweat within minutes of starting their warm-up.

In the third set, Medvedev made his feelings clear. “One player is going to die, and then you’re going to see,” Medvedev said directly into the camera, referring to the conditions. Though organisers cannot control the weather, there was the option to close the roof and turn on the air conditioning, as is the case in rainy conditions.

The way these two good friends play, blasting groundstrokes from the baseline in a slugfest, meant this match was always going to be physically draining. The added heat made it almost impossible.

Rublev, who is ranked eighth, looked to be struggling throughout and Medvedev had two medical timeouts in which he took a couple of puffs from an inhaler. He had done similar in the last round, and afterwards wondered whether it actually helped, but seemed desperate for any solution to his ailing body. They held a cold air fan to their faces during changeovers and held icepacks around their necks too to try to help them recover.

Rublev looked completely drained in the latter stages of the match - AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Late in that final marathon set - which lasted nearly 80 minutes - Medvedev even seemed to resort to time-wasting tactics to help recovery. After failing to reach a ball before it clearly double bounced, Medvedev disputed the call and asked for umpire James Keothavong to refer to the new VAR system. That bought him and Rublev a couple of minutes to lean over their rackets, huffing and puffing.

The brutal contest did go the way of the former champion Medvedev though.

Medvedev had a 5-2 winning record against his compatriot going into the match, but Rublev had got the better of him in two out of their last three meetings. He started quickly, winning 10 points in a row in the opening games to lead 3-0. But Medvedev would not relent.

All three sets were practically identical. In each one Rublev went up a break, but could never fully consolidate it. Every time he allowed Medvedev back into it and lost, the 6-4 6-3 6-4 scoreline reflecting that.

Medvedev called for in inhaler in the stifling conditions - Getty Images/Sarah Stier

Naomi Osaka was spotted observing from the front row early in the first set, as she was back on site for a mental health panel discussion with 23-time Olympic champion swimmer Michael Phelps. But even she seemed to tire of the heat and exited pretty soon after she was spotted by the on-court cameras. Large sections of the sun-soaked stands were also empty due to the unbearable heat.

Both players fought to the end, despite their energy dwindling. Rublev saved four match points at 5-4 down in the third, even hitting a forehand passing shot winner on the run and continuing to crush groundstrokes. But Medvedev clinched it in two hours and 48 minutes after Rublev hit a forehand meekly into the net.

“This and the Tokyo Olympic Games [were the worst conditions ever], it was brutal,” Medvedev said. “The only good thing I see I these conditions is that both suffer. It’s tough for both of us. There were ups and downs but that’s so normal. At the end of the third set I kind of couldn’t see the ball anymore. I kind of played with sensations. Before the point it seemed like he couldn’t run anymore, but he kept coming back. Super tough to win.”

Daniil Medvedev on the conditions in his match against Andrey Rublev:



“One player is gonna die. And they’re gonna see.” pic.twitter.com/zQhXWmdGQU — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 6, 2023

Rating his tennis though, he said: “10 out of 10.”

Earlier, Aryna Sabalenka reached the last four in New York after another dominant display over China’s Qinwen Zheng. Sabalenka’s 6-1 6-4 win over the 23rd seed means she has reached the semi-finals of all four of the major tournaments this year.

Sabalenka’s new status as world No 1 has not seemed to unnerve her, but rather invigorated her. She has only dropped 21 games this tournament, and no sets.

“I have been No. 2, now I’m No. 1,” she said. “It’s just a difference of position in the draw. I still have to bring my best tennis. I still have to play my best. People will try to chase me and get me. But it just an extra motivation for me. Seeing them really trying their best to beat me, it’s, like, an extra power and energy for me to keep playing, keep pushing, keep getting better.”

Medvedev beats Rublev in brutal conditions: live reaction

10:11 PM BST

Just how hot is it out there?

The shirt is off - an ice pack alone is not enough to cool off for Medvedev - Getty Images /Sarah Stier

Medvedev receives medical attention after struggling with his breathing in the extreme conditions - Reuters /Danielle Parhizkaran

10:01 PM BST

Medvedev reaction

Addressing the stifling conditions after his straight sets victory, Medvedev compared the weather to the Tokyo Olympic Games. He said: “[It] was brutal. The only good thing I see in these conditions is both suffer.”

The former champion went on to describe the delirium he experienced on court, saying: “At the end of the first set, I kind of couldn’t see the ball anymore. I kind of play with sensations.

“We were tired all the time. Brutal conditions and super tough to win.”

Speaking about overpowering his close friend in a hard-fought contest, Medvedev said: “He never gives up. But the thing is, he knows I never do too.”

Addressing his form in the tournament so far, Medvedev described his play as “10 out of 10”, adding: “Every match was a hell of a fight.”

09:51 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev defeats Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

We’re still on Rublev’s serve, and the younger challenger, who has never got past a quarter-final at a grand slam, is showing remarkable tenacity.

He pulls Medvedev back again, but the former champion gains the upper hand to go for his fifth match point.

And it’s all over! Game, set and match Medvedev.

Coming from a break down in all three sets, Medvedev wins 6-4, 6-3, 4-5 in two hours and 48 minutes.

09:46 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev* 6-4, 6-3, 5-4 Andrey Rublev

Medvedev goes up 0-30, and Rublev will have to work again to stay in the match.

The noises have started from Rublev as he strains to play his shots.

Medvedev reviews the umpire’s call on a double bounce as he stretched to reach the ball. The call is clearly correct though - perhaps the canny former champion just wanted a breather.

Rublev then brings it back to 30-30. Nobody could accuse him of choosing the easy route.

He then takes the next point to make it 40-30. Although Medvedev is ahead, Rublev has the chance to level the set.

But his forehand goes long and the game goes to deuce.

Rublev then plays a dainty drop shot that looks nigh unplayable, but somehow Medvedev finds the energy to charge in from deep in the court then show the wherewithal to hit a cross-court backhand.

Yet still Rublev fights, landing an ace to bring the scores back to deuce. However, such are the vicissitudes of this match, he follows up with a double fault to give Rublev a second match point.

Medvedev approaches well and looks in control, but Rublev raises his level again to play a superb cross-court passing shot off his forehand.

Rublev then hits wide to give Medvedev match point No 3.

Again, Rublev claws it back with a powerful serve. He then lands his first serve off the next point, but Medvedev is well set. The pair hit back and forth before Medvedev hits just milimetres long. Rublev has his first advantage.

But Medvedev draws out another excruciating rally, forcing the mistake from his compatriot. Deuce.

Another double fault from Rublev, his third of the set, hands Medvedev his fourth match point. The 25-year-old must cling on once more.

09:31 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-3, 5-4 Andrey Rublev*

With the conditions bearing a toll on both players,

Medvedev definitely appears to have more of a spring in his step, while Rublev appears notably more lethargic in his manner.

However, in typical fashion, Rublev battles on to give himself a break point, but he doesn’t have the energy to open up his forehand as he did so successfully early on in this match.

Medvedev pulls the score back to deuce and manages to hold serve.

The former champion is now just one game away from making the semi-finals for the fourth time in five years.

09:25 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev* 6-4, 6-3, 4-4 Andrey Rublev

Both players are doing what they can to handle the conditions out here though and are still putting on a show.

Medvedev produces another miraculous break of serve, and you just wonder whether that will be the last time Rublev claims the lead in a set.

09:24 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-3, 3-4 Andrey Rublev*

Now it’s Medvedev’s chance to find his serve.

But the stifling conditions appear to be sapping the life out of both players. They look more and more sluggish in their desperate efforts to make their shots, and neither is celebrating their point victories.

“One player is going to die, and then you’re going to see,” says Medvedev, directly into the camera. He is referring to the stifling conditions.

It’s a morbid perspective from a player in the midst of battle, but one can only sympathise for these players who are giving it everything they have in the raging heat. This will surely become more and more of a live issue.

Medvedev uses an ice-towel to cool himself down - Getty Images/Sarah Stier

09:17 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev* 6-4, 6-3, 2-4 Andrey Rublev

Rublev lands his second ace of the match to take the game to 40-15.

Medvedev then frustrates him with a series of improbable returns that see him dart between the tramlines before Rublev eventually ends proceedings with a slam.

Rublev holds serve.

09:14 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-3, 2-3 Andrey Rublev*

Medvedev shows good variation at 15-40 down to get a point back.

But miraculously, he has taken his foot off the gas again after breaking back, yet again, to give Rublev three break points.

And Rublev duly obliges, continuing the bizarre exchange in which neither player appears able to hold their own serve.

Whoever progresses from this contest will have to do better to take their opportunities if they are to vie for a place in the final.

09:09 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev* 6-4, 6-3, 2-2 Andrey Rublev

The trainer is on the court for Medvedev, but all soon appears fine once again, and play gets back underway.

Having just broken serve though, Rublev has managed to give his opponent three break-back points.

Medvedev sweeps a tired-looking forehand into the net, but he still has two more opportunities here.

Rublev fires a forehand into the middle of the net, and again, he is broken.

The underdog will be kicking himself for letting another opportunity pass him by. This could yet prove a crucial moment in the contest.

09:03 PM BST

Michael Phelps is in the house!

Good to have the most decorated Olympian of all-time at the #USOpen



Welcome, @MichaelPhelps! pic.twitter.com/48ifYLHP4g — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2023

09:01 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-3, 1-2 Andrey Rublev*

We’re up to 12 minutes in this game, and somehow we’re still going

The pair have gone back and forth between deuce and advantage with one conceding, sportingly, to the other, just when they have a chance to put it to bed.

Finally Rublev has an advantage and Medvedev double faults, for the ninth time this match. Extraordinary.

For the third set in a row, Rublev finds himself a break up. Can he finally convert?

Rublev breaks for the third set in a row - Getty Images/Sarah Stier

08:56 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-3, 1-2 Andrey Rublev*

Rublev gesticulates in frustration at the end of another long rally.

It feels as if these protracted exchanges are worth two points to Medvedev for the way they appear to grind down his opponent.

But a deft return that lands just in gives Rublev a point back, taking the scores to 30-15.

Again they strike from the baseline, but Rublev - feeling the strain - is hitting too well for Medvedev, whose attempt at a slice miscues.

But despite the momentary victory, there is no elation for Rublev, who couldn’t look more deflated as he retreats to the baseline to face another duel with his old foe.

The average rally length has been 14 shots in this game - lung-busting stuff with the mercury up above 30C on Arthur Ashe.

And yet Rublev, improbably, gains a break point for a second game in a row.

Although his first effort goes long, he gets another chance after a Medvedev error. But in comes the ace - 130mph and 1mm inside the line, according to Hawkeye - just when Medvedev needs it....

08:46 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev* 6-4, 6-3, 1-1 Andrey Rublev

Thoroughly entertaining stuff from the baseline by Medvedev.

It almost appears like a training drill as the former champion shuttles back and forth to tee-up slams from his hitting partner.

Rublev refocuses to hold serve.

08:43 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-3, 1-0 Andrey Rublev* (*denotes next server)

Medvedev opens the serving in this set.

Spectators are treated to what is surely the longest rally of the match with both players hitting powerfully from the baseline before Rublev eventually comes out on top.

The former champion snuffs out another early chance of a break for Rublev though and manages to hold serve.

08:32 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev* 6-4, 6-3 Andrey Rublev

Medvedev takes the second set!

Both players are showing good variation here, moving the ball from one corner to another.

Rublev makes his second double fault of the match at 30-30, and he has the look of a man resigned to the fact he could now go two sets down.

The shot to win the set is an exquisite backhand from Medvedev - all that Rublev can do is watch.

The younger player kicks the tennis ball away with a withering look.

Rublev kicks a ball away in a show of frustratioin - AP/Mary Altaffer

08:28 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 5-3 Andrey Rublev*

Medvedev is back on court and appears to be okay.

But the presence of the physio may be of some concern to his team, especially when one considers he had to leave the court in his last round after seeming to struggle with his breathing.

Again, the momentum swings back the other way though, and Rublev has two break points.

Medvedev wrong foots his opponent to claw a point back and then plays an aggressive backhand down the line to bring the scores to deuce.

But Rublev reads his old foe on the next point, advancing to the net and slamming to go to advantage.

Cue Medvedev’s second ace of the set, showing his experience to stay in this game.

The 27-year-old advances to the net to claim the next point and then forces the mistake to hold serve.

Medvedev has broken Rublev’s serve four times out of five this set. If he can do so again, he’ll find himself two sets to the good.

08:21 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev* 6-4, 4-3 Andrey Rublev

The momentum has swung back and forth repeatedly throughout this match. But each time one player has taken the advantage, they have not been able fully capitalise.

Rublev has looked effective off his forehand side throughout, and the stats spell this out, with the younger player hitting eight forehand winners to Medvedev’s four.

But fatigue is definitely creeping in for Rublev on these longer points, and another ends in Medvedev’s favour, giving the former champion another break point.

In a point typical of this match so far, a long rally goes Medvedev’s way, allowing him to break.

Rublev will rue the fact he wasn’t able to capitalise on his advantage in this second set, having made the same mistake in the first.

The physio is called onto the court at the conclusion of the point for Medvedev, who appears to be experiencing some abdominal pain.

08:14 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 3-3 Andrey Rublev*

An incredible piece of court coverage from Medvedev as he digs a forehand slice out of the back corner of stadium. The ball lands right in the far corner, allowing him to stay in the point and force the mistake from his combatant.

Medvedev holds serve, but the double faults are starting to rack up - he has made four in this set alone and seven in the match so far. Perhaps the closeness of the relationship between the two players is getting to them in the heat of battle.

Regardless, it has been a great back-and-forth contest so far.

Medvedev shows off his agility to reach a forehand slice - AFP/Keta Betancur

08:07 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev* 6-4, 2-3 Andrey Rublev

Medvedev once again steels himself, getting his nose in front at 0-30.

The former champion looks at his best when he shows his varation, hitting deep to the corner before showing the dexterity of his drop shot.

Rublev hits wide and Medvedev has three break points.

Rublev gets two back, accelerating to the net on the latter for a serve-volley.

But Rublev hits wide from the baseline, allowing Medvedev to break back, for a second time.

08:04 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev* 6-4, 1-3 Andrey Rublev

Rublev now looks more threatening hitting from the baseline.

The younger player works the ball onto his forehand and steps into the court to open up the angle before firing it away.

He makes the most of the momentum and breaks again.

It’s been a roller-coaster of a set so far!

08:00 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev* 6-4, 1-2 Andrey Rublev

Now it’s Rublev’s turn to double fault. But he moves Medvedev around successfully in the following point and hits back behind the No 3 seed - as he has done so well in this match so far - to go ahead.

Next point, however, Medvedev anticipates Rublev’s game and catches hold of the return to go to 30-30.

Medvedev then hits long from the back of the court. He has been much more inconsistent when on the run on the forehand side.

Rublev then approaches and slams to hold serve.

Rublev uses his powerful forehand to good effect in this second set - Reuters/Brendan McDermid

07:55 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 1-1 Andrey Rublev*

With his 6ft 6 frame, it is easy to forget Medvedev’s handiness around the court.

He may not be the most graceful player, but his unwieldy technique is unbelievably effective.

At 30-30, another great exchange ensues, with Medvedev dropping one short, before chipping the next shot back to the corner Rublev had just accelarated from.

😳😳😳



Medvedev was once step ahead! pic.twitter.com/JWs2o6VpZG — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2023

The younger player back-pedals but has no hope of angling the ball back over the net.

Yet despite Medvedev’s momentum, and the look of physical exertion on Rublev’s face, the younger player has brought this game to deuce.

Another double fault from Medvedev- his fifth of the match - gives Rublev a break-back point.

He makes no mistake. Rublev breaks back.

07:48 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev* 6-4, 1-0 Andrey Rublev (*denotes next server)

Rublev serves first in this second set.

He continues to berate the umpire before teeing off. His gripe seems to be about how much time he has been given to ready himself between serves. Let’s hope his frustration doesn’t overshadow his play in this second set.

Medvedev plays an exquisite drop shot to go up 0-15, forcing Rublev to charge in, but to no avail.

Rublev bring is back to 30-15, but then a mistake allows Medvedev to go bring it back to 30-30.

With Medvedev with his back against the wall - quite literally, he is returning from right up against the back board - he manages to return a Rublev slam, bringing the score to deuce. Great tennis from the wily former champion.

Medvedev is happy to trade baseline shots until he forces the mistake, giving him an early break point in this second set.

Rublev hits deeper than his nemesis and comes through to bring the scores back to deuce. But he is having to work really hard in these long rallies.

Another long rally gives Medvedev a second break point.

Rublev plays a solid drop shot but Medvedev’s speed up the court allowed him to offer one more shot. Rublev attempts to control a reaction volley, but he puts too much on it, and the ball goes long.

Medvedev breaks.

07:38 PM BST

Medvedev takes the first set 6-4

Medvedev wins the first set 6-4.

After a shaky start. the former champion rediscovered his first serve, winning 92 per cent of them in the match so far.

Rublev came flying out the gates, winning the first 10 points of the match, but he was ultimately unable to maintain the momentum.

During the final games, the underdog showed some early signs of frustreation, which he will need to quell if he is to remain focused.

One stat he should avoid thinking about, however, is that Medvedev has only lost one game this year in which he won the first set.

Medvedev comes from behind to take the first set 6-4! 💥 pic.twitter.com/1Koq1ri2oW — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2023

07:31 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev* 5-4 Andrey Rublev

Medvedev goes up 15-30 and is striking cleanly here.

But Rublev appears to have the upper-hand in these longer rallies, moving better across the baseline than his opponent and wrong-footing him with the direction of his ground strokes.

Yet a mistake from the challenger gives Medvedev a crucial break point.

On the following point, Rublev hits long, and it’s a break for Rublev.

Rublev is unhappy about something and remonstrates with the umpire, showing early signs of his trademark temper.

Seemingly against all odds, Medvedev will now serve for the set. It’s quite some turn-around for the former champion.

Rublev shows his frustration - AP/Seth Wenig

07:26 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev 4-4 Andrey Rublev*

Medvedev has only landed 43 per cent of his first serves so far, but he has won 82 per cent of those points.

It just goes to show how significantly the 6ft 6 giant’s serve contributes to his style of play.

Indeed, he has only had his serve broken 6 times in over 130 matches!

Medvedev holds serve.

07:22 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev* 3-4 Andrey Rublev

Rublev will hope to reclaim his advantage here now that he is back on serve.

The younger player hits deep, forcing Medvedev to run shuttles between the tramlines.

The former champion hits deep with his returns, but he gives it too much, allowing Rublev holds serve.

Rublev plays a wide shot against Medvedev - USA TODAY Sports/Robert Deutsch

07:19 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev 3-3 Andrey Rublev*

Medvedev must keep landing his first serve with Rublev winning every single one of his second-serve points so far.

And he does, claiming his first love game.

That should settle the nerves for the 27-year-old.

07:16 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev* 2-3 Andrey Rublev

Medvedev breaks back.

It will be interesting to see if Medvedev looks to innovate by coming forward to attack Rublev’s second serve.

It is a tactic he has deployed with success in previous encounters.

At 0-15 up, Medvedev approaches and shows fine touch to control his volley back across court. He then wins another, playing deep to the right-hand baseline, to set up the first of three break points.

Rublev fights back with a gorgeous drop-shot, but he tries the same tactic on the following point and it falls short.

It appears the No 3 seed has finally brushed off the cobwebs.

07:12 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev 1-3 Andrey Rublev*

Medvedev hits his second double fault of the match and appears slightly rattled. He must cool his nerves as he appears to be rushing things a little bit.

The former champion rediscovers his serve and wins his first game.

He has won the first set every time these two have played, butt will be some feat if he can maintain that record on this occasion.

07:09 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev* 0-3 Andrey Rublev

Rublev has had the perfect start here, winning ten points in a row in the opening games.

Medvedev finally gets a point back, but that is all.

The Rublev Express has left the station, and the No 3 seed is struggling to bring it to a halt.

07:06 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev* 0-2 Andrey Rublev

Despite Medvedev’s famously powerful serve, Rublev makes it and forces the rally.

At 0-30 down, the crowd are treated to a glorious exchange. Rublev approaches and fends off a passing shot from Medvedev with an impossible reaction volley to seize the point.

After a double fault from Medvedev, Rublev has three early break points.

And he duly capitalises. An impressive start to the match from Rublev who wins his eighth point in a row to break.

Medvedev is yet to get off the mark here.

07:02 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev 0-1 Andrey Rublev*

A confident start from Rublev, moving his compatriot around the court.

Medvedev tends to sit deep behind the base line, but has adapted his return position in previous encounters against his old foe, moving an average of four metres further forwards to attack the second serve.

It will be interesting to see if he changes his stance today.

Rublev holds serve to get us under way.

07:00 PM BST

Daniil Medvedev* 0-0 Andrey Rublev (*denotes next server)

Rublev to first serve.

The players are at the base lines, and we’re off!

06:58 PM BST

Expert predictions

Tim Henman: “I want Rublev, but I think Medvedev”

Johanna Konta: “I do think Medvedev. I do think he manages his emotions a bit better.”

Jonathan Overend: “These streaks have to end at some point. [Rublev] is too good a player never to reach a semi-final. Perhaps today might be the day.”

06:53 PM BST

The players are out

The players have just walked out into the biggest tennis arena in the world.

The stage is set. Very shortly we’ll have the warm-up and coin toss, and then we’ll be off.

06:50 PM BST

Medvedev vs Rublev head-to-head

You don't want to miss this matchup. 👀 pic.twitter.com/3Iff9hXXhA — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2023

06:39 PM BST

Medvedev and Rublev up next!

The two Russians will be marching out on court at Arthur Ashe stadium very shortly.

Watch this space.

06:38 PM BST

Sabalenka victory: how it happened

3rd straight US Open semifinal for Aryna Sabalenka! 👏 pic.twitter.com/tCIXy4hYuw — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2023

06:32 PM BST

Sabalenka wins

Game, set and match Sabalenka!

The Australian Open champion showed a flicker of nerves, double-faulting at 15-15.

But she came back with a big serve in the next point and claimed victory in straight sets, winning 6-1, 6-4.

A fantastic achievement for the Bellorussian, putting her through to her fifth grand slam semi-final in a row.

Victory also marks her third straight US Open semi-final and equals Novak Djokovic’s feat of reaching the semi-final of all four majors so far this year.

Little wonder, then, that she will be named World No 1 at the conclusion of this tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka defeats Zheng Qinwen 6-1, 6-4 - Getty Images/Al Bello

06:24 PM BST

Sabalenka leads in second set

The No 2 seed leads in the second set after Zheng dropped serve at 3-3.

At a match point down, Zheng produces one of her best serves to bring the score to deuce.

She then takes advantage of a Sabalenka unforced error and manages to hold serve.

Despite Zheng’s fight back, Sabalenka will now serve for the match.

Medvedev and Rublev up next.

06:18 PM BST

US Open royalty has arrived...

Our 2x champ Naomi Osaka is back in the house! 🏠 pic.twitter.com/RF4egwONx8 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2023

06:16 PM BST

Latest from Arthur Ashe

Sabalenka is serving at 4-3 with a break in the second set having taken the first 6-1. Should she hold here she will be just one game away from a semi-final.

06:09 PM BST

The latest odds

Medvedev comes into today’s contest as the favourite, with the No 3 seed having won five of his seven previous encounters with Rublev.

The duo have met twice before in grand slams - both times in quarterfinals - and on both occasions, Medvedev has won in straight sets.

Rublev is on the hunt to win his first quarterfinal at a Major on his ninth attempt.

The latest odds for Medvedev to triumph are 3/8, while the odds on Rublev winning are 9/4.

05:49 PM BST

Sabalenka takes first set

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka has won the opening set 6-1 against China’s Qinwen Zheng.

Zheng landed just 25 per cent of her first serves in the first set and has been punished for it by the world No 2.

With temperatures soaring to 32C and humidity levels at 47 per cent, the conditions are stifling at Arthur Ashe and may be affecting Zheng, who has never played here before.

She will have to dig in early in this second set if she is to stay in the contest.

Mevedev and Rublev will be up next following the conclusion of this match.

Aryna Sabalenka (left) won the first set against Zheng Qinwen during the quarter-finals of the US Open - AP/Seth Wenig

05:42 PM BST

The rebirth of US tennis

No American male player has won a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick’s triumph at Flushing Meadows in 2003.

Since then, the women’s game has given US fans more to smile about with American female players picking up 24 grand slam titles - 22 of which belong to the Williams sisters.

Coco Gauff appears to have taken up where they left off, becoming the first American teen since Serena Williams to reach the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows.

Coco Gauff celebrates winning a point against Jelena Ostapenko in the US Open women's quarter-final - Getty Images/Robert Prange

But American men’s tennis may be on track for a long overdue second coming, with hopes resting on the shoulders of 20-year-old Ben Shelton.

Shelton was just 11 months old when Roddick overcame Juan Carlos Ferrero in that five-set thriller, but after defeating fellow-American Frances Tiafoe, he now has an opportunity to make some history of his own by setting up a semi-final against Novak Djokovic.

While Gauff came into New York as one of the favourites, Shelton was a rank outsider. Since an eye-catching breakthrough at January’s Australian Open, he had gone through such a lean spell that he won only seven of his next 25 matches on the main tour.

But with both players progressing to the semi-finals, this US Open is becoming a hugely encouraging tournament for the next generation of Americans. Could we be witnessing the start of a new Golden Age of US tennis?

For Simon Briggs’s full report on the success of the Americans at this year’s US Open, go here.

05:09 PM BST

Medvedev's controversial outfit change

Daniil Medvedev raised a few eyebrows after leaving court for around 20 minutes during his victory over Alex de Minaur in the R-16, with some online commentators suspecting underhand tactics were at play.

The Australian underdog shocked fans by taking the first set 6-2 and appeared to have the wind in his sails, with Medvedev hitting several unforced errors.

But following a visit from his trainer in the early exchanges, in which he was seen using an inhaler, the Russian packed his bag and left the court.

Medvedev was absent for around 20 minutes before returning in a full change of clothes to resume the match.

The No 3 seed promptly rediscovered his mojo and sailed through to a four-set victory.

He appeared to be struggling with his breathing due to the heat, with temperatures reaching 32C yesterday, and his absence from court was completely within the rules. But the shift in momentum left some fans scratching their heads.

Daniil Medvedev is closing in on the quarterfinals!



He takes the third set 6-1. pic.twitter.com/7czs7M2saH — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2023

04:46 PM BST

Quarter-finals order of play

From 5pm:

(23) Qinwen Zheng (CHN) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)

(3) Daniil Medvedev (RUS) v (8) Andrey Rublev (RUS)

From midnight:

(9) Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) v (17) Madison Keys (USA)

(1) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) v (12) Alexander Zverev (GER)

For the full US Open schedule, including how to watch on TV, check out our guide here.

04:36 PM BST

Battle of the Russians

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of today’s US Open men’s quarter-final clash between childhood friends and compatriots Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

The all-Russian showdown marks the third of the men’s quarter finals after Novak Djokovic outclassed Taylor Fritz to win in straights yesterday and 20-year-old Ben Shelton defeated fellow-American Frances Tiafoe.

Eighth seed Rublev overpowered Britain’s Jack Draper in four sets to reach this point, bringing the 21-year-old’s career-best run at a major to an end. Meanwhile, 2021 Flushing Meadows Champion Medvedev reached the last eight with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Australian Alex de Minaur.

The Muscovite behemoths have previously met seven times at the elite level, with No 3 seed Medvedev winning five matches including their latest encounter in the Dubai final this year.

Speaking ahead of today’s clash, Medvedev pointed out the pair are “really close friends”, adding: “We have a great relationship, even if on the court we’re big competitors...nothing is going to come between us to separate us in real life.

“To have a friend like this is great. But, again, on the court we both want to win.”

Rublev said the friendship had become like a family bond after he was asked to be the godfather to Medvedev’s daughter.

“We built our relationship because of tennis, but now it’s already bigger than tennis. We know each other, I don’t know, since we were maybe six or something,” Rublev said.

“He’s super honest, super relaxed. It’s easy to communicate with him. He’s very humble. At the same time, he’s really funny. When you spend time with him, you always have fun.”

Also on court today, Carlos Alcaraz continues the defence of his title later on as the Spaniard faces off against twelth seed Alexander Zverev at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Elsewhere, in the women’s draw, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka faces the impressive Qinwen Zheng - who knocked out last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur - in the opening match on Arthur Ashe Stadium scheduled for 5pm.

And last but not least, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova meets American Madison Keys, the 2021 runner-up here at Flushing Meadows.

