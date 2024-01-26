Daniil Medvedev stages remarkable Australian Open comeback to beat Alexander Zverev in five sets

Daniil Medvedev fought back from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev - Getty Images/David Gray

Daniil Medvedev recovered from two sets down for the second time this fortnight to beat bitter rival Alexander Zverev and reach his third Australian Open final.

The third seed was second best through two sets but won two tie-breaks before clinching a 5-7, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory after midnight on Rod Laver Arena.

It capped a dramatic day of tennis following Jannik Sinner’s upset of Novak Djokovic in the other semi-final to guarantee a first-time champion at Melbourne Park.

Having lost to Djokovic in 2021 and Rafael Nadal from two sets up in 2022, Medvedev will hope this is finally his year.

“I was a little bit lost but during the third set I started saying that, if I lose this match, I want to be proud of myself, I want to fight for every point,” he said. “I’m very proud.

“Physically and mentally it’s tough five sets. Many times in the fifth I was not strong enough. One month ago I wanted to change a little bit to try to be even more strong mentally. I’m still yet far from being perfect but I’m trying.”

02:01 PM GMT

Australian Open men's final - Sinner vs Medvedev

Everything you need to know about Sunday’s men’s final is right here.

01:53 PM GMT

More from Medvedev

I have never made it that tough and I’m happy about it. Before, my statistic on five set matches was not that good and physically and mentally it’s tough. Many times in the fifth I was not strong enough, so I’m happy. One month ago I wanted to change a little and be strong mentally. I try to focus more, but I am far from being perfect.

01:48 PM GMT

Medvedev reacts

At one moment in the third set I felt I was tired physically and looking at him I didn’t feel it. I can’t run any more for 40-shot rallies like we did in the first set so told myself to be more aggressive and if it doesn’t work out I tried. It started working and I started to make better shots, and serve a lot better. The tie-break was pretty unbelievable at 5-5 but that’s tennis. The dropshot with a backspin was not really intentional. Sometimes you need to be lucky and today’s my day.

01:33 PM GMT

A reminder...

... Zverev was leading 7-5, 6-3, 4-3 and 0-30 up on the Medvedev serve. But he could get over the line. His wait for a grand slam goes on.

Alexander Zverev was disconsolate after his defeat - Getty Images/William West

01:27 PM GMT

Nick Kyrgios reacts

Medvedev deserves it, what an absolute battle that was. He had everyone on the edge of their seats. What an experience. That’s the Daniil Medvedev show. It’s going to be an absolute ripper – Daniil Medvedev v Jannik Sinner for the Australian Open crown. I can’t wait. I know it’s extremely hard but Zverev has to be so positive. If you look at the tournament, he gave the crowd an amazing time for these two weeks, took out one of our best talents in Carlos Alcaraz. He walks away with a loss tonight but his performance was so solid. There were a couple of points in it. Zverev is feeling so angry and disappointed but it won’t be his last semi-final, I’m sure. He had so many opportunities tonight, two sets to love up, and even in the third he could’ve been more aggressive. I don’t know what it is, but this is another chapter of their rivalry. They’ve played 19 times but this was the first time in a Major. Medvedev is one of my favourite players for a reason. He doesn’t lie down. People say ‘play this way, play that way’, but he doesn’t care. He does it his way.

Daniil Medvedev celebrates victory against Alexander Zverev - Getty Images/Martin Keep

01:18 PM GMT

Social media reaction

I know this loss is gonna sting because Medvedev took the slow and scenic route. Just picked part Zverev piece by piece. By the time we got to the break in the fifth, Zverev was DONE. — Quenchi (@QueRedux) January 26, 2024

Medvedev came back from 2 sets down …. Wow …. What a match …. Zverev played extremely well and was much better in the first 2 sets but Daniil really stepped up and believed and made it happen! — Smrithi (@smrithismrithi) January 26, 2024

Absolutely massive comeback by Medvedev against Zverev. One of the best in a grand slam in my opinion. #AusOpen — Sanjeet💫 (@SpaceSanjeet) January 26, 2024

01:12 PM GMT

WATCH: How Medvedev reached the final

Will it be the year of the 🐙 or the 🦊?!@DaniilMedwed comes from two sets down to defeat Sascha Zverev! He'll face Jannik Sinner to crown a first-time #AusOpen champion!



The comeback king. The marathon man. The #AO2024 finalist.@wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis pic.twitter.com/1IxpvKsDut — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2024

01:06 PM GMT

Zverev 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 3-6 Medvedev

Zverev is unravelling here. Two forehand errors and it’s 0-30. Zverev opts to change his racket. Will that help him?

Maybe! He hits a backhand winner with his new racket, 15-30. Then he catches the line with a brilliant forehand winner down the line, 30-30.

Backhand from Zverev goes long, 30-40. Match point Medvedev. GAME SET MATCH MEDVEDEV!! Zverev forehand hits the net cord and the ball flies wide.

01:02 PM GMT

Zverev* 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 3-5 Medvedev

Zverev lets Medvedev off the hook with a forehand that flies wide then a forehand into the net, 30-15. As the clock ticks to midnight in Melbourne, two backhand errors from Medvedev and Zverev holds.

He’s a game away now.

12:58 PM GMT

Zverev 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 3-4 Medvedev*

Strong hold from Zverev to keep his dreams alive but he is running out of time...

12:55 PM GMT

Zverev* 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 2-4 Medvedev

What can Zverev do to fight back now? He forces Medvedev to 30-all but then he overcooks a forehand down the line. That was the pressure there.

Medvedev drags Zverev to the net with a drop shot, he gets there and makes Medvedev have to pass him, the ball is on Zverev’s racket but he nets the volley.

Agony for Zverev. Delight for Medvedev, who consolidates the break.

12:50 PM GMT

Zverev 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 2-3 Medvedev*

Tired forehand from Zverev into the tramlines, 15-30. Good first serve by Zverev, high defensive backhand by Medvedev, it should be an easy volley by Zverev but he puts the ball wide. He then takes out his frustration on the net and gets a code violation, two break points.

Zverev saves the first. Then the second. He moves forward with conviction and finishes with a volley winner. That meant a lot to him. Deuce.

Oh my goodness. Medvedev finds the line with an outrageous backhand winner, break point. Zverev forehand into the net and Medvedev breaks.

Wow.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev (L) changes court side with Germany's Alexander Zverev - Getty Images/Anthony Wallace

12:45 PM GMT

Zverev* 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 2-2 Medvedev

You get the slight sense that Medvedev is the stronger man physically at this stage. There’s a stern look on his face. He’s back in the match and can see the finish line.

He holds to 15 when Zverev tamely nets a backhand.

12:42 PM GMT

Zverev 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 2-1 Medvedev*

A backhand winner to start the game and an ace to finish gives Zverev a service hold to 15.

The German will not want another tie break. He needs to find a way to break Medvedev like he did in the first two sets.

12:37 PM GMT

Zverev* 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 1-1 Medvedev

Medvedev continues his momentum on serve with a hold to 15. He looks energised considering we are nearly four hours into the match.

12:35 PM GMT

Fifth set: Zverev 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 1-0 Medvedev*

What must Zverev be thinking now? He was so close to winning this match but Medvedev has dragged him into a deciding set.

In fairness to Zverev, he holds to love to start the set.

12:28 PM GMT

Zverev 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7 Medvedev - TIE BREAK

Zverev keeps his head and hits a drive backhand volley, 4-3. Big first serve followed by a forehand winner from Medvedev, 4-4. Medvedev double fault, 5-4. Wow. That’s his first since five in the opening set. What a time for it.

Tentative point by Zverev, Medvedev senses it, goes on the attack and finishes with a forehand winner, 5-5. Big first serve by Zverev, Medvedev hits a sliced blocked return which Zverev doesn’t read in time, 5-6.

MEDVEDEV ACE TO WIN THE SET, 5-7.

Down a set, locked at 5-5 in a tiebreak he *has* to win to keep his #AusOpen dream alive, @DaniilMedwed just did this... 🤯🤯🤯



Then he sent down a thunderbolt first serve to clinch the set AND send us to a decider. #AusOpen • @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis pic.twitter.com/XdhiIrSnYe — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2024

12:23 PM GMT

Zverev 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 6-6 Medvedev - TIE BREAK

Defensive backhand by Medvedev goes wide, 0-1. 211km/h ace down the T from Zverev, 1-1. Medvedev backhand long, 2-1. Zverev volley winner, 2-2.

World class backhand down the line by Medvedev, 2-3. Zverev forehand volley winner, 3-3.

12:19 PM GMT

Zverev* 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 6-6 Medvedev

Zverev backhand winner to open the game. Medvedev demands to see a replay of the shot. It takes a while to come. Zverev is unhappy and says Medvedev knows the ball was long. Kyrgios reckons Medvedev is trying to disrupt Zverev’s rhythm.

But Zverev keeps his cool and serves out the game to love and take this set into a tie break.

12:14 PM GMT

Zverev* 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 5-6 Medvedev

Medvedev continues to hammer down the first serves and Zverev can’t make an impression on these service games.

Zverev will be serving next to force a tie break.

12:11 PM GMT

Zverev 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 5-5 Medvedev*

Serving to stay in the set, Zverev moves to 30-0 with a forehand winner. And he holds to 15 with a volley winner.

Looking increasingly likely that we will get another tiebreak.

12:06 PM GMT

Zverev* 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 4-5 Medvedev

Medvedev is under the cosh now after two backhand errors, 0-30. Great fight back from Medvedev to move ahead in the game and he holds when his backhand down the line is too much for Zverev.

12:03 PM GMT

Zverev 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 4-4 Medvedev*

Nervy looking backhand into the tramlines by Zverev, 15-30. Wow. Outrageous backhand volley winner by Medvedev, break point.

Zverev finds his first serve and Medvedev can’t get the ball back into play, deuce.

Oh my goodness. Swing and miss from Zverev as he tries to meet a high Medvedev lob and the ball lands in behind him. How costly could that be? Break point. Big first serve for Zverev to see off the danger.

Zverev finds his serve again and Medvedev’s return is wide. On we go!

"THERE HE IS" 🤩



Daniil Medvedev with a beautiful sneak to the net 👀#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/JjvXN8vBV3 — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 26, 2024

11:54 AM GMT

Zverev* 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 3-4 Medvedev

Frustration for Zverev as he fails once again to make a dent on the Medvedev serve. We are moving quickly towards the business end of the set.

11:53 AM GMT

Zverev 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 3-3 Medvedev*

For such a big man, Zverev can really shift and he shows exceptional foot speed to hunt down a Medvedev drop shot and flick a forehand over the net that bounces on the baseline, 40-15.

Zverev holds again after Medvedev’s backhand on the stretch goes long.

11:48 AM GMT

Zverev* 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 2-3 Medvedev

First point against the serve in this set goes to Zverev after a forehand error from Medvedev, 0-15. But as we enter the third hour of the match Medvedev holds when Zverev’s return goes long.

11:45 AM GMT

Zverev 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 2-2 Medvedev*

Four love holds in a row to start the fourth set. Only five returns have been put back into play.

Alexander Zverev prepares to serve - Getty Images/Anthony Wallace

11:41 AM GMT

Zverev* 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 1-2 Medvedev

Back-to-back love holds for Medvedev in this set after four forehand errors from Zverev.

11:40 AM GMT

Zverev 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 1-1 Medvedev*

Credit to Zverev. He responds with a love hold of his own. Both players want to end points quickly and are relying on their first serve to do it.

11:37 AM GMT

Fourth set: Zverev* 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 0-1 Medvedev

Four first serves and a service hold to love in 51 seconds. Medvedev is rolling here.

11:33 AM GMT

Zverev 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 Medvedev - TIE BREAK

Big Medvedev serve down the T is unreturned, 3-4. Medvedev makes Zverev play the extra ball but the German keeps his head and finishes with an overhead winner, 4-4.

Zverev slices a defensive backhand into the net, 4-5. Zverev forehand into the net, 4-6. Two set points for Medvedev.

And after 61 minutes, Zverev pushes a backhand long and Medvedev is well and truly back into this, 4-7.

It's not over yet... 👀



Daniil Medvedev bounces back in the third set! 💪#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/RHm6cSLPHe — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 26, 2024

11:29 AM GMT

Zverev 7-5, 6-3, 6-6 Medvedev - TIE BREAK

Brilliant forehand return by Medvedev is too hot for Zverev, 0-1. Medvedev backhand into the net, 1-1. Lovely volley by Medvedev, 1-2.

Medvedev backhand down the line, very makeable volley for Zverev but he nets, 1-3. That was nerves. Medvedev backhand goes just wide, 2-3. Uncharacteristically poor backhand from Medvedev goes into the net, 3-3.

11:25 AM GMT

Zverev* 7-5, 6-3, 6-6 Medvedev

Ace from Medvedev to start a must-win game. Defensive backhand from Medvedev goes high and Zverev should have an easy drive forehand winner but he sends the ball long, 30-0.

Drop shot winner from Medvedev, 40-0. Zverev return into the net. Tie break time folks!

11:22 AM GMT

Zverev 7-5, 6-3, 6-5 Medvedev*

Zverev does what he needs to do and holds to 15 and books himself at least a tie break. If he wins the next game, he wins the match...

11:17 AM GMT

Zverev* 7-5, 6-3, 5-5 Medvedev

Serving to stay in the match, Medvedev hits a backhand winner and ace to move to 40-0. And he keeps his dreams alive with a good first serve that Zverev can’t return.

11:14 AM GMT

Zverev 7-5, 6-3, 5-4 Medvedev*

Tight forward into the net by Zverev, 30-30. He responds to the moment by finding his first serve which is unreturned, 40-30. But then he hits a double fault, deuce.

Point of the match. Has Medvedev arrived. 20 shot rally, incredible hustle by the Russian, going back to front and whipping a forehand in the corner for a winner. Zverev is down. Break point.

The ball sits up nice for Medvedev but he overhits and the ball goes wide, deuce. Ace by Zverev to finish. Amazing hold.

He’s now a game away from the final.

11:05 AM GMT

Zverev* 7-5, 6-3, 4-4 Medvedev

Zverev starts the game strongly, taking control of the rally and finishing with a backhand winner, 0-15. Tired looking backhand into the net, 0-30. How much has he got left?

Well he responds to his situation with an ace. Then Zverev puts a forehand just long, 30-30. Huge cross court forehand winner from Medvedev and he sees out the game with a lovely drop volley winner.

Credit to the Russian.

11:00 AM GMT

Zverev 7-5, 6-3, 4-3 Medvedev*

Nick Kyrgios sounds in awe of the serving at the moment. Zverev holds to love again. He’s lost just four points on serve in this set.

10:59 AM GMT

Zverev* 7-5, 6-3, 3-3 Medvedev

Serving masterclass from both players at the moment. Two aces from Medvedev and he holds to 15.

Daniil Medvedev in action against Alexander Zverev - Getty Images

10:58 AM GMT

Zverev 7-5, 6-3, 3-2 Medvedev*

Ace from Zverev to hold to love.

10:55 AM GMT

Zverev* 7-5, 6-3, 2-2 Medvedev

Medvedev rattles through another service hold. He playing better but needs to do more if he wants to break Zverev and force a way back into the match.

10:53 AM GMT

Zverev 7-5, 6-3, 2-1 Medvedev*

Medvedev applies the pressure on Zverev’s serve and earns a break point but he can’t capitalise. Two forehand errors by the Russian and Zverev survives that scare.

10:48 AM GMT

Zverev* 7-5, 6-3, 1-1 Medvedev

Two backhand winners and a forehand winner from Medvedev as he holds to love.

10:46 AM GMT

Third set: Zverev 7-5, 6-3, 1-0 Medvedev*

Might win set for Medvedev of course. But Zverev keeps his momentum by holding to love.

10:31 AM GMT

Zverev* 7-5, 6-3 Medvedev

There’s been a lot to like about the way Zverev has played in this set. He’s got the balance right and now has two set points.

Medvedev saves the first with a forehand winner, 30-40. But not the second. Medvedev fires a forehand into the tramlines and Zverev is a set away from the final.

10:29 AM GMT

Zverev 7-5, 5-3 Medvedev*

Zverev is starting to punish Medvedev for his deep returning position. He’s finishing the points earlier and at the net while Medvedev runs around at the baseline.

Zverev moves a game away from a two-set lead with a hold to 30.

10:22 AM GMT

Zverev* 7-5, 4-3 Medvedev

Rare routine service holds for Medvedev as he gets the job done to love in 83 seconds.

Daniil Medvedev reacts - Reuters/Ciro De Luca

10:20 AM GMT

Zverev 7-5, 4-2 Medvedev*

Zverev is being rewarded for his willingness to take risks and be aggressive. Medvedev seems happy to grind but it is not working for him at the moment.

Overhead smash winner makes it 40-15 and he consolidates the break when Medvedev’s backhand goes wide.

10:14 AM GMT

Zverev* 7-5, 3-2 Medvedev

Medvedev forehand long, 15-30. Zverev forehand winner brings up two break points. Medvedev saves the first. Then the second with an ace. That’s clutch tennis at a crucial moment.

But beautiful ball striking by Zverev and he blasts a backhand down the line for a winner, break point. Both players lock in, not wanting to make the errors then Medvedev comes up with an audacious drop shot winner, deuce.

Third break chance for Zverev after Medvedev can’t react quick enough at the net and sends a backhand long. Great Zverev forehand approach, Medvedev puts up a decent lob but the ball travels wide and Zverev breaks.

"WHERE HAS THAT COME FROM!?" 👀



An 𝐔𝐍𝐁𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄 shot that was 𝐍𝐎𝐁𝐎𝐃𝐘 was expecting from Daniil Medvedev! 🤩#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/twqGCyjBwz — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 26, 2024

10:07 AM GMT

Zverev 7-5, 2-2 Medvedev*

Just as I was praising Zverev’s net game today, he puts a backhand volley wide and slips to 0-30. But to his credit, he pulls it back to 30-all.

Medvedev isn’t getting enough depth on his returns and Zverev moves to 40-30 with an overhead winner. Medvedev forehand into the net and Zverev holds.

10:03 AM GMT

Zverev* 7-5, 1-2 Medvedev

Despite being ahead in the match, Zverev is not happy about something and is moaning to his support box. He glances at them again after going for too much with a forehand and the ball lands in the tramlines.

Bit of a lull in the match after the drama at the end of the first set.

09:59 AM GMT

Zverev 7-5, 1-1 Medvedev*

Zverev is starting to grow in confidence at the net. He’s shown a lot more willingness to come forward and finish the points early. Medvedev backhand into the net and Zverev holds.

09:54 AM GMT

Second set: Zverev* 7-5, 0-1 Medvedev

You have to wonder how much that set will have taken out of the players. That was exhausting just to watch.

Medvedev slips to 0-30 down after a couple of errors. And must now save a break point after a deep forehand by Zverev is too hot to handle. Let off for Medvedev after 21 shots when Zverev’s forehand lands in the tramlines, deuce.

And he survives that scare to hold serve.

09:46 AM GMT

Zverev 7-5 Medvedev*

Medvedev slips to 30-0 but three unforced error by Zverev gives him a break point.

Zverev gets more height and depth on his shots and Medvedev mis-hits a forehand long, deuce. Oh wow. A FORTY SHOT rally. Zverev senses the opportunity to come forward but incredibly nets what should have been an easy volley. Break point Medvedev.

Better from Zverev as he comes forward again and this time puts away a high volley winner, deuce.

My legs hurt watching this and I’m not even playing. Another jaw-dropping rally. FIFTY ONE SHOT RALLY ends with an incredible pick up on the half volley by Zverev. Set point.

Great hands again at the net from Zverev and he finishes the 58-minute set with a volley winner.

09:36 AM GMT

Zverev* 6-5 Medvedev

Medvedev is doing a very good job of playing into Zverev’s forehand with little pace. Zverev is having to generate the speed and the mistakes are beginning to flow. Another forehand into the net by him makes it 30-30.

Brutal exchange and this time Medvedev blinks first to give Zverev a break point opportunity.

Zverev’s return clips the net, Medvedev chases the ball down and whips a forehand into the corner but Zverev is there to meet and lift a delicate lob over Medvedev and into the open court.

I don’t think Zverev struck that lob cleanly but he won’t care. He will serve for the set next.

Alexander Zverev reacts - Getty Images/Martin Keep

09:29 AM GMT

Zverev 5-5 Medvedev*

The match is becoming very physical. Neither player taking too many risks. Happy to rally down the middle and wait for the mistake.

A forehand long by Zverev makes it 30-all. Longest rally of the match, dominated by backhands, 34 shots, incredible patience and Zverev blinks first when he puts a forehand into the tramlines. Break point.

Another Zverev forehand error and Medvedev breaks back.

09:22 AM GMT

Zverev* 5-4 Medvedev

Medvedev holds to 30 with an ace and forces Zverev to serve for the set.

09:19 AM GMT

Zverev 5-3 Medvedev*

Back-to-back aces from Zverev but he follows that up with a forehand into the net, 30-30. Big point coming up.

Point of the match so far. Zverev stays patient, dragging Medvedev left and right before finishing with an overhead winner, 40-30.

Forehand long by Zverev makes it deuce. But a first serve down the T swings away from Medvedev for an ace and Zverev maintains his lead.

Daniil Medvedev returns to Alexander Zverev - Getty Images/Paul Crock

09:11 AM GMT

Zverev* 4-3 Medvedev

Medvedev has come alive. He is starting to dictate the points now and move Zverev around. The German has been struggling with blisters on his feet so he won’t want to play too many long points.

Medvedev holds to 30.

09:08 AM GMT

Zverev 4-2 Medvedev*

First backhand-to-backhand exchange between the two players and Zverev comes out on top when Medvedev nets, 15-30. Zverev forehand into the net after being stretched out wide, two break points.

Zverev saves the first but not the second when he strikes a forehand well long. That will offer Medvedev some encouragement.

09:03 AM GMT

Zverev* 4-1 Medvedev

This has been a fabulous start by Zverev. Picking up right where he left off against Alcaraz on Wednesday. For Medvedev, he is having a nightmare and he serves another double fault to hand Zverev two break points.

Wow. Another double fault by Medvedev and Zverev has gets the double break. This set is slipping away very fast.

Alexander Zverev hits a return - Getty Images/David Gray

08:58 AM GMT

Zverev 3-1 Medvedev*

Medvedev is sticking by his decision to stand miles behind the baseline but it is not working so far. Zverev has been getting cheap points and moves to 40-15 with a forehand winner.

He backs up the break when Medvedev fails to get his backhand return into play.

08:54 AM GMT

Zverev* 2-1 Medvedev

Two double faults and a forehand into the net puts Medvedev in a 0-40 hole. And Zverev takes full advantage, driving a backhand cross court and Medvedev can’t get the ball back into play.

Very strange game from Medvedvev but Zverev won’t care because he’s broken serve.

08:52 AM GMT

Zverev 1-1 Medvedev*

Medvedev is standing at least 16 feet behind the baseline to return Zverev’s serve. That’s absurd. If he’s going to do that, Zverev should serve and volley as often as he can. But the German isn’t the most comfortable at the net.

Zverev follows Medvedev by holding serve to love.

08:49 AM GMT

First set: Alexander Zverev* 0-1 Daniil Medvedev

Two winners and an ace from Medvedev to start the match and he holds to love in 71 seconds when Zverev hits a forehand long.

That’s what they call a fast start!

08:44 AM GMT

Here we go!

Zverev and Medvedev walk onto court to play for a place in the Australian Open men’s final.

I think Medvedev got the better reception but Zverev was well received by the crowd on Rod Laver Arena.

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev pose for a picture before their semi final match - Reuters/Eloisa Lopez

08:37 AM GMT

STAT: Zverev won't want to be chasing the match against Medvedev

50 - Reaching his eighth GS semi-final defeating Hubert Hurkacz, Daniil Medvedev is now 50-1 after taking the first set on hard court at Grand Slams, with his only defeat coming to Rafael Nadal - AO F 2022. Frontrunner.#AusOpen | @AustralianOpen @DaniilMedwed @atptour pic.twitter.com/grj30e3O4v — OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 24, 2024

08:32 AM GMT

John McEnroe on Zverev

He should’ve won a Grand Slam already. He was up two sets and a break against Thiem at the US Open and should’ve won that. He served for the match in the fifth set but his nerves went. That was unfortunate. There is a guy by the name of Djokovic and Nadal that have prevented him from winning one so far and have got in the way. When Zverev played Nadal at the French in 2022, it looked like he believed that maybe he could actually beat Rafa at the French Open. The only thing as tough as that is beating Novak Djokovic in Melbourne at the Australian Open. I believe he was very close but that injury set him back a year and a half. He’s finally back in the mix but while that’s been going on, other guys have stepped up. Djokovic is better than ever. Alcaraz has come along, Sinner is better, Medvedev is an obstacle. It hasn’t got easier, it’s got harder.”

08:25 AM GMT

Alexander Zverev’s Australian Open run is nightmare for tennis

By Molly McElwee

On Friday, Olympic champion Zverev will compete for a place in the Australian Open final. His progress at this event has brought to life the nightmare scenario that tennis executives have been dreading.

Last week news broke that world No 6 will face a public trial in Germany this coming May on allegations of domestic violence. It is the latest in a series of claims laid against Zverev, all of which he has consistently denied.

In the event he goes on to win the title on Sunday, his off-court situation will escalate into a full-blown PR disaster for the ATP and Tennis Australia. Regardless, his run in Melbourne has brought tennis’s lack of a domestic-violence policy into sharp focus.

Read more here.

08:21 AM GMT

Djokovic is OUT

Novak Djokovic’s bid for a record 25th grand slam singles title was ended by a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3 loss to Italian Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals.

The Serbian had been hoping to claim the record for most grand slam singles titles outright after sharing it with Australian Margaret Court since winning his 24th major at the U.S. Open last September.

But his bid was ended thanks to an imperious effort from world No 4 Sinner.

Read Simon Briggs’ report here.

How about that? 👐



The moment @janniksin reached his maiden Grand Slam final after dispatching Djokovic on Rod Laver Arena!#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/9uFtPtJuv8 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 26, 2024

08:15 AM GMT

08:03 AM GMT

Australian Open men's semi-final

Good morning and welcome to coverage of the second Australian Open men’s semi-final between Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev.

And following the result of the first semi-final, this is a seize-the-moment opportunity for both players.

Zverev enters the match against the backdrop of domestic violence allegations, all of which he has consistently denied. It would create an awkward moment for the sport should the German go on to win the tournament.

On the court, Zverev took out world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz in four sets on Wednesday, his first win over a top-five opponent at a major. To reach Sunday’s final he will need to do it again by defeating Medvedev but he lost five of their six meetings last year.

“A lot of matches were extremely close,” he said. “You know, a lot of the times it came down to, you know, him being extremely confident last year, him playing some of the best tennis of his life, and me coming back from injury and not having, you know, the confidence in deciding moments and not being able to finish matches.

“That’s what it came down to in Indian Wells, that’s what it came down to in Monte-Carlo, as well.

“But yeah, he’s obviously extremely difficult to play. No question about it. He’s one of the best players in the world right now.

“But obviously I’m happy in the position I am in, and I’m going to do everything I can to win that match on Friday.”

For Medvedev, he is desperate to set up a chance at winning a second grand slam and says he enjoys the quieter atmosphere as the tournament enters the closing stages.

“I always like ending of the tournaments because maybe my first final on ATP Tour or second, you’re like, wow, it’s strange, there’s always so many people in the beginning and then it’s so quiet, and on Grand Slams it’s even more strange,” he said.

“But once two, three finals, I got used to it, and I’m like actually, like, the best feeling. You know if there is almost no one left in the tournament, that means you’ve done a great job, there’s no one to disturb you, it’s just you, so go try to win it.

“I like this feeling. Yeah, hopefully I can be here on Sunday.”