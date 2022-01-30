Daniil Medvedev - Daniil Medvedev says 'idiots' ruined Australian Open final and he may now skip Wimbledon - AP

Daniil Medvedev threatened to prioritise hard-court tournaments in Moscow over Wimbledon or the French Open after the crowd turned on him during his Australian Open final defeat against Rafael Nadal.

Having complained during the match to umpire John Blom about “empty brain...idiots” within a raucous Melbourne crowd, Medvedev said that his experience inside the Rod Laver Arena meant that the “kid stopped dreaming”. He also suggested that being Russian had contributed to the crowd reaction.

“When I was 12, practising, playing some Russian tournaments, of course watching grand slams on the TV … you dream of being there,” he said. “From now on I'm playing for myself, for my family, to provide [for] my family, for people that trust in me, of course for all the Russians because I feel a lot of support there.

“I'm going to say it like this: If there is a tournament on hard courts in Moscow, before Roland Garros or Wimbledon, I'm going to go there even if I miss the Wimbledon or Roland Garros or whatever. The kid stopped dreaming. It will be tougher to continue tennis when it's like this.”

Asked about the crowd, he said: “I'm not going to answer questions about my story. I'm just going to give one small example. Before Rafa serves even in the fifth set, there would be somebody, and I would even be surprised, like one guy screaming, ‘C'mon, Daniil’.

“A thousand people would be like, Tsss, tsss, tsss. That sound. It's disappointing. It's disrespectful. I'm not sure after 30 years I'm going to want to play tennis.

“I remember there was a lot of talk, ‘young generation should do better’. I guess these people were lying because, every time I stepped on the court in these big matches, I really didn't see much people who wanted me to win. It's cumulative. But tonight was … like the top of the mountain.”

Asked whether he thought it was influenced by his nationality, he said: “I think nationality plays a key. I can definitely see when you [are] playing somebody from the other country, they would go for them and not for [the] Russian… or something like this. I feel there is a lot more buzz about tennis in Russia right now. Hopefully we'll try to get more people to go for us.”

Medvedev was gracious and fulsome in his praise of Nadal and did then also stress that he wants to add to the major title he won in New York last year. “It was a huge match, for sure some small points, small details that I could have done better,” he said. “That's life. Rafa played unreal. I have not much regrets. I'm going to work even harder to try to be a champion of some of these great tournaments one day.”

Medvedev's early celebrations hand advantage to Nadal

The great irony was that the match was surely lost just when we all thought it had been won.

A monstrous, rollercoaster of a second set, lasting fully 84 minutes during which Nadal had twice led by a break, ended with a phenomenal backhand pass down the line.

It had come from the racket of Medvedev, who duly celebrated his two-set lead with both arms above his head and a prolonged gesture – some might say taunt – to all corners of the Rod Laver Arena. The response was of course the sound of even louder boos and jeers. It felt like Medvedev was playing up to the role of pantomime villain and, having already been on the receiving end for several hours, who could blame him?

John McEnroe remains the best example in tennis but, from Dennis Rodman and Eric Cantona to Eric Bristow and Tyson Fury, sport has a rich tradition of supposed ‘bad-boys’ who seem actually to thrive whenever the tension and general air of animosity is at its most extreme. It is as if it awakens certain qualities beyond the grasp of more sanitised characters. It is crucial, however, to know when to react and when to quietly focus only on your performance. Medvedev was in a situation that required the latter. Nadal might have lost the set but he had also just demonstrated that Medvedev had better be prepared to scrape him off the court for another set. This was a war of attrition, both physically and mentally.

So was Medvedev up to it? The resumption of his semi-final rantings against another umpire, as well then as the sight of a physio massaging his tired legs, would ultimately provide the answer.

Medvedev had crossed a line during his semi-final victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas. A £9,000 fine for the way he talked to umpire Jaume Campistol was a slap on the wrist but he had apologised and admitted that his behaviour was potentially self-defeating. “I don’t think bad emotions help me too much – many times I lose a match because of this because you lose concentration, lose too much energy,” he said.

Two days later, and his reaction to the rowdy pro-Nadal crowd seemed only to support that observation.

The third set was going on serve. Medvedev was three games away from his second Grand Slam when he suddenly began complaining to umpire John Blom about the ball boys and ball girls and their patterns of distribution. Blom tried to get this changed but, with Medvedev then losing that set, worse would follow as the crowd became ever more unruly in their support of Nadal.

“Can you take control?” Medvedev urged Blom. “Please is not enough? Can you step up? You need to say it at the end of every point. It is the final of a grand slam. They’re idiots. Empty brains … they’re lives must be very bad.”

It was an outburst which exposed a sizeable chink in his armour. Yes, he was playing in a cauldron but was this not what he had worked his entire life for? Of course most people would be rooting for Nadal, the 35-year-old legend who was going for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title. Of course the atmosphere would sometimes veer out of control. But it was not personal and such judgements will not be permanent.

In his post-match press conference, Nadal reminded Medvedev of his own bitter experiences in several Australian Open finals – notably the five set thriller he lost in 2017 to Roger Federer when the crowd were urging the Swiss on. He also expressed certainty that Medvedev would ultimately win the tournament. Perhaps so. But he will need to adapt and learn to relish such a stage. This was historic for Nadal. And it was a steep learning curve for his opponent.