Breaking News:

Russell Westbrook passes Oscar Robertson to set NBA's all-time triple double record.

Daniil Medvedev moves to No. 2 in rankings; U.S. men tumble

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
ATP Masters 1000 - Madrid Open
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russian Daniil Medvedev overtook Rafael Nadal and moved into No. 2 in the ATP rankings on Monday.

And for the first time since the computerized rankings began in August 1973, there is no American man in the top 30.

Novak Djokovic remained No. 1, extending his all-time record to 320 weeks. Medvedev slid in behind him after Spain's Nadal fell to eventual champion Alexander Zverev of Germany in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open last week.

A first-round loss in Madrid by Taylor Fritz, the highest-ranked American, dropped him one spot to No. 31 in the rankings. John Isner, who was defeated in the quarterfinals in Spain, climbed five spots to No. 34.

The last American man to be ranked No. 1 was Andy Roddick from Nov. 30, 2003 to Feb. 1, 2004, after he won the 2003 U.S. Open.

In the most recent rankings, Nadal dropped to No. 3, and the next five spots remained unchanged with Austrian Dominic Thiem at No. 4, followed by Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, Zverev, Russian Andrey Rublev and Roger Federer of Switzerland.

Italian Matteo Berrettini and Argentine Diego Schwartzman flipped places, with Berrettini moving from No. 10 to 9 after reaching the Madrid final.

--Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • Sinner sets up match with Nadal in Rome

    Jannik Sinner cruised through his first-round match at the Italian Open, beating Ugo Humbert to set up a rematch against Rafael Nadal.

  • Tennis-Fatigue a 'good problem' to have, says Barty

    Since leaving Australia in March for the first time in more than a year, the 25-year-old won the Miami Open, reached the quarters in Charleston, beat Sabalenka in the Stuttgart final before reaching the decider at the Madrid WTA 1000 event. Barty, who is building towards the French Open at the end of the month, also won the doubles with American Jennifer Brady at the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart. After losing to Belarusian Sabalenka in Madrid on Saturday, Barty said being tired meant she was doing something right.

  • Nico Mannion helps Warriors set franchise single-game 3-point record

    Mannion made just one basket on Saturday, but it helped the Warriors set a new franchise record.

  • Novak Djokovic encouraged by Andy Murray’s performance in training

    Murray is in Rome for a week before an intended competitive comeback in Lyon or Geneva.

  • Olympics-Basketballer Cambage says 'I'm in' for Tokyo after race furore

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Basketballer Liz Cambage has confirmed she will play at the Tokyo Games, backtracking on a threat to boycott the showpiece over a lack of racial diversity in Australia's Olympic photo-shoots. Cambage, who was born to a Nigerian father, took umbrage with pictures of Australia's Olympic athletes on social media last week, saying people of colour had been marginalised and she would "sit this one out" until the situation changed. But in an expletive-laden series of video clips on her Instagram account, Cambage said she was in for her third Olympics after London and Rio.

  • Golf-New Zealand's Ko to take break before U.S. Open

    World number eight Ko was in contention to win the Honda LPGA Thailand last weekend when she was two shots off the lead going into the final round but could only finish tied 10th behind winner Ariya Jutanugarn. Ko, who won the Lotte Championship last month, will skip the Pure Silk Championship in Virginia and a Matchplay event in Las Vegas as she looks to secure her third major title at the June 3-6 U.S. Open in San Francisco, California.

  • Cavani inspires another Man United comeback

    Danny Higginbotham illustrate how Edison Cavani's movement was a key factor in Manchester United's come-from-behind win against Aston Villa.

  • Naomi Osaka 'not really sure' Tokyo Olympics should go ahead

    The Tokyo Olympics suffered an unexpected blow on Monday when Naomi Osaka – the Japanese tennis champion who could emerge as the face of these Games – admitted that she was “not really sure” whether they should go ahead. After recent polls had suggested that 60 per cent of Japan’s population would like to see the Olympics cancelled, this was another reminder of how controversial these pandemic Games have become. Osaka was speaking to the BBC in Rome, where she is playing her second clay-court event of the season. “I'm an athlete, and of course my immediate thought is that I want to play in the Olympics," she said. "But as a human, I would say we're in a pandemic, and if people aren't healthy, and if they're not feeling safe, then it's definitely a really big cause for concern.” When the BBC’s Russell Fuller asked Osaka if it would be appropriate for Tokyo to stage the Games, she replied: "To be honest, I'm not really sure.” Osaka is ranked No2 in the world, but on the hard courts that will be used for the Olympic tennis event, she would surely start as favourite. She has won four of the last six hard-court majors, while world No1 Ashleigh Barty has never reached a major final on the surface. As for how she would feel if there were no fans present in Tokyo – which seems a highly plausible scenario – Osaka said “I've never played an Olympic event, so it's not like I would have anything to compare it to. "I would feel, of course, definitely a bit sad, but at the end of the day, it's an honour to play in the Olympics in the first place and if that's what keeps people healthy, then I'm up for it.” Osaka’s concerns about the Olympics were echoed in Rome by other leading players, prompting speculation that there could be a low turn-out rate in the tennis event. The big names in this year-round sport will find it less traumatic to skip Tokyo than a Greco-Roman wrestler, say, for whom the Games would represent the best chance of reaching a wide audience. Indeed, the other high-profile Japanese player – former US Open finalist Kei Nishikori – also expressed doubts. “I don't think it's easy,” he said, “especially [with] what's happening right now in Japan. It's not doing good. I think they should really hold [off from making decisions] right now. “If you think only about athletes, if you can make good bubble, maybe you can do it,” Nishikori added. “But there is some risk too. What's [going to] happen if there is hundred cases in the Village or can be thousands. The corona, it's been spread very easy. So I will say same as Naomi: you have to discuss how you can play really safely.” A similar question was directed to Serena Williams, who is due to make her playing return this week in Rome after a four-month break. Asked on Monday whether she would go to Tokyo if she wasn’t allowed to take her daughter Alexis Olympia with her, Williams replied “I haven't spent 24 hours without her, so that kind of answers the question itself. We're best friends. “I haven’t really thought much about Tokyo,” Williams added, “because it was supposed to be last year and now it's this year, and then there is this pandemic and there is so much to think about. So I have really been taking it one day at a time, and I definitely need to figure out my next moves.” Djokovic impressed by Murray in training hit By Simon Briggs Novak Djokovic, the world No1, admitted to experiencing flashbacks on Monday after a practice session with the double Olympic champion Andy Murray at Rome’s picturesque Foro Italico. Born just a fortnight apart in 1987, these two had spent more than a decade doing battle on the world’s most famous courts. Until Murray’s hip blew up four years ago and their trajectories diverged dramatically. Djokovic has since added another six majors to his tally. Murray, on the other hand, has won only 21 tour-level matches since the summer of 2017. He is still determined to reboot his career, however, and Djokovic offered him some cautious encouragement on Monday. “I thought he played very well on the court,” Djokovic said. “He moves well, considering it’s clay which is not the best surface for his hips. But considering what he has been through lately, it seems like he’s been feeling well on the court. “I haven’t seen him in a while,” Djokovic added, “and it was great to hit with him. We had a nice chat and a few laughs. It brought back the old times when we spent a lot of time on court together, whether it was training or playing against each other.” If Murray is not participating in the Rome Masters this week, that is because he does not feel quite ready, having barely played a competitive match all season. It is not his metal hip that is responsible – or, at least, not exclusively. He contracted Covid-19 in January and then picked up a mysterious groin injury on the eve of March’s Miami Open. Now, he intends to enter one of the lower-level ATP 250 events next week, either in Geneva or Lyon, before moving on to Paris for the French Open. It is not yet clear whether he will have to go through qualifying at Roland Garros, or whether he will be granted a wild card into the main draw. The organisers say they want to see him play before making a decision. In Murray’s absence, Dan Evans has been the British No 1 since October 2019. Evans’s six clay-court wins over the last month must have boosted his confidence, but he was below his best on Monday – and extremely grouchy – as he went down 6-3, 6-2 to American Taylor Fritz in the first round of Rome. Evans obliterated his racket after losing five games in a row to end the first set, and he directed a stream of invective towards his support camp in the early stages of the second.

  • Matt Harvey's return among 5 things to watch as Mets and Orioles play two-game set

    Matt Harvey's return to Citi Field is among five things to watch as the Mets face the Baltimore Orioles in a two-game set.

  • Medina Spirit heads to Preakness, minus trainer Bob Baffert

    Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is headed to Baltimore for the Preakness Stakes while trainer Bob Baffert said Monday that he won’t attend the race to avoid being a distraction in the wake of scrutiny following the colt’s failed postrace drug test. Medina Spirit’s Derby win by half a length over Mandaloun on May 1 gave Baffert his record seventh victory in the sport’s premier race. Baffert is appealing the positive test and part of the original sample will be re-tested.

  • Haitians protest their president in English as well as Creole, indicting US for its role in country's political crisis

    Protest signs on the ground before a march on March 28, 2021, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, to denounce President Jovenel Moïse's efforts to stay in office past his term. Valerie Baeriswyl/AFP via Getty ImagesHaitian protesters on the nation’s streets have a laundry list of reasons they believe President Jovenel Moïse should resign. They blame Moïse for overstaying his term, which should have ended on Feb. 7, for fiscal austerity that has caused rapid inflation and deteriorating living conditions and for sponsoring gang attacks that have killed at least 240 people since 2018, according to human rights groups. And though very few people in Haiti speak English, Haitian protesters are using English to make their demands known, with viral Twitter protest hashtags like #FreeHaiti and protest signs reading “Jovenel is a dictator.” My research on imperialism and Caribbean politics suggests Haitians are using English not only to draw Western attention to the crisis there, but also to indict the U.S. for its role in creating that crisis. A scandal-plagued president Sustained protests have been a hallmark of Moïse’s tenure since he was elected in November 2016 in an election that fewer than 12% of Haitians voted in. Haitian President Jovenel Moïse speaks on Nov. 18, 2019. Jovenel at a podium with men sitting behind him Moïse was the handpicked successor of Haiti’s unpopular last president, Michel Martelly. His meager 2016 electoral success came after two years of delayed votes and confirmed electoral fraud by Martelly’s government. In 2017, his first year in office, the Haitian Senate issued a report accusing Moïse of embezzling at least US$700,000 of public money from an infrastructure development fund called PetroCaribe to his personal banana business. Protesters flooded into the streets crying “Kot Kòb Petwo Karibe a?” – “where is the PetroCaribe money?” Lacking the trust of the Haitian people, Moïse has relied on hard power to remain in office. He created a kind of police state in Haiti, reviving the national army two decades after it was disbanded and creating a domestic intelligence agency with surveillance powers. Since early last year, Moïse has also been ruling by decree. He effectively shuttered the Haitian legislature by refusing to hold parliamentary elections scheduled for January 2020 and summarily dismissed all of the country’s elected mayors in July 2020 when their terms expired. Existing street protests exploded early this year after Moïse refused to hold a presidential election and step down when his term ended in Feburary 2021. Instead, he claims his term ends in February 2022, because Haiti’s 2016 election was postponed. In the coming months, Moïse says, he intends to change the Haitian Constitution to strengthen the powers of the presidency and prolong his administration. Memories of a dictatorship For many Haitians, Moïse’s undemocratic power grabs recall the 30-year, U.S.-backed dictatorship of François Duvalier, aka “Papa Doc,” and his son Jean-Claude “Baby Doc” Duvalier. François Duvalier with bodyguards and his wife, Simone, after they voted in Haiti’s 1957 presidential election, in which Duvalier was a leading candidate. AFP via Getty Images Both Papa Doc and Baby Doc relied on murdering and brutalizing Haitians to remain in power, in close collaboration with Western corporate and political interests in Haiti. The Duvaliers enriched themselves – along with Haiti’s American financial investors and U.S. manufacturers based there – while leaving the country in massive debt. When mounting Haitian protests ended the regime in 1986, Baby Doc fled the country. Haiti was in economic collapse and social ruin. The 1987 Haitian Constitution that Moïse now seeks to change was written soon after to ensure that Haiti would never slide back into dictatorship. Beyond Moïse’s use of state violence to suppress opposition, Haitian protesters today see another similarity with the Duvalier era: the United States’ support. In March, the U.S. State Department announced that it supports Moïse’s decision to remain in office until 2022, to give the crisis-stricken country time to “elect their leaders and restore Haiti’s democratic institutions.” That stance – which echoes that of Western-dominated international organizations that hold substantial sway in Haiti, such as the Organization of American States – sustains what is left of Moïse’s legitimacy to remain president. Haitians unhappy with continued American support for their embattled president have held numerous demonstrations outside the U.S. embassy in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, while Haitian Americans in the U.S. have protested outside the Haitian embassy in Washington, D.C. Some Haitian demonstrators have also burned the American flag at several protests in Port-au-Prince. The flag-burning, like the English-language protest slogans, aims to highlight the history of Western foreign intervention that created the disaster situation in Haiti. From its invasion and military occupation of Haiti from 1915 to 1934 to its support of the Duvalier regime, the U.S. has played a major role in destabilizing Haiti. Ever since the devastating Haitian earthquake of 2010, international organizations like the United Nations and nonprofits like the American Red Cross have also had an outsize presence in the country. Last year, protesters staged demonstrations outside the United Nations headquarters in Haiti as the U.N. Security Council met to discuss Moïse’s future and the country’s political crisis. Their message, according to the publication Haïti Liberté, “No more foreign meddling.” Protesters in Port-au-Prince in 2019 highlight the role of foreign governments in supporting President Jovenel Moïse, who was accused of corruption. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images Why English? Haitian protesters aren’t the only non-English-speaking protesters to use English to air their grievances. In Myanmar, where a Feb. 1 coup overthrew the country’s democratically elected government, English-language protest signs, videos and hashtags abound. According to linguist Mary Lynne Gasaway Hill’s 2018 book, “The Language of Protest,” using a widely spoken, politically dominant language like English helps to get traditional news outlets to cover uprisings occurring abroad. And if the state cracks down on dissent, that means international audiences will see the violence, too – potentially protecting protesters and hurting the government’s credibility. [Insight, in your inbox each day. You can get it with The Conversation’s email newsletter.] English is a more likely protest tool, then, in a country where local people feel – or in fact are – powerless to effect change without outside alliances. Coupled with “social media and the rapidity of globalized communication,” Hill writes, English protest messages can raise some critical international solidarity. I see another reason, too, for Haitian protesters’ recent adoption of English: It is the language of the United States, the world’s most powerful country and Moïse’s most influential international backer. Haitians’ cries to “Free Haiti” ask Americans not only to pay attention to their struggle – but also to consider their country’s responsibility for it.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Tamanisha John, Florida International University. Read more:Donald Trump doesn’t understand Haiti, immigration or American historyHaiti protests summon spirit of the Haitian Revolution to condemn a president tainted by scandal Tamanisha John does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Biden defends economic record amid growing stagnation fears

    Friday saw the first snag in President Biden’s economic recovery efforts, with only 266,000 jobs — less than a third of what had been expected — gained throughout the course of April.

  • The Complete Guide to Starting Baby on Solids

    Introducing solid foods to your infant is an exciting milestone. Here's everything you need to know about when to start baby food, what foods to start with, and more, plus a simple baby food chart to print.

  • These 3 Airlines Look Bullish Going Into The Week: How To Play them

    The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both made new all-time highs last week, but as for individual stocks it’s been a “stock picker's market.” Due to rotation within sectors, traders and investors have watched some of the biggest ETFs soar while their portfolio of stocks sits idle. Finding specific stocks to play bullish or bearish has felt similar to finding a needle in a haystack, especially with tech pulling back from all-time highs over earnings season. The airline sector has yet to take the stage despite a ramp-up in the vaccine rollout and customers returning to the skies for business and travel. Rotation could be set to change this, however. See also: How to Buy Boeing (BA) Stock Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) look like they could be set for take-off. The Boeing Chart: On Friday, Boeing broke up from a descending trendline that had been holding it down since April 5. Although Boeing has briefly traded above the trendline, Friday marked the first day the stock has been able to close the day above it. This will give bulls more confidence. On Friday, Boeing also recaptured the eight-day exponential moving average (EMA) and the stock is trading above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), which are both bullish indicators. Boeing still needs to recapture the 21-day EMA, which it could do this week if bullish volume is sustained. Bulls want to see Boeing’s stock make a move up to its next resistance level at $243.75. Bullish volume could then pop the stock over that level which would then make it support. If Boeing can gain the $243 area as support, it has room to move back up toward the $257.75 mark. Bears want to see Boeing's stock fall back under the descending trendline, which will cause the stock to lose support at $232.70. A loss of that level could see Boeing revisit $223.71 before finding additional support. The American Airlines Chart: On Friday, big bullish volume entered American Airlines and the stock was able to make a 2.37% move north. This helped the stock recapture the eight-day and 21-day EMAs which is bullish. American Airlines is trading above the 200-day SMA which indicates overall sentiment in the stock is bullish. Bulls want to see follow-through bull volume push American Airlines up over its next resistance level at $22.58. If it can regain that level as support, it has room to move up to fill the overhead gap in the $26 area. Since gaps are filled 90% of the time, it is likely American Airlines will trade back in this range in the future. Bears want to see big bearish volume enter American Airlines’ stock and for it to drop down and lose support at the $21 area. If the stock can’t maintain the level as support, it could descend towards $18.94. The Southwest Chart: Unlike Boeing and American Airlines, which are trading down 47% and 62%, respectively, from all-time highs, Southwest is only 7% below its all-time high. Friday’s action may indicate the stock is about to take another run back towards its Dec. 21, 2017, all-time high of $66.99. On Friday, Southwest broke up from a descending trendline that has been holding it down since April 6. The bullish break helped Southwest to regain the eight-day and 21-day EMAs, which is bullish. Like Boeing and American Airlines, Southwest is trading above the 200-day EMA which is bullish. Bulls want to see Southwest’s stock hold over top of the descending trendline and for bullish volume to help it push up above its next resistance level near $63.50. If the stock can regain that level as support, it has room to make a run back towards all-time highs. Bears want to see bearish volume push Southwest’s stock back under the descending trendline which would force it to lose a support level at $60.10. If Southwest trades below that level, it could retest $557.95 before potentially bouncing. See Also: Stock Wars: JetBlue Vs. Southwest Price Action: Boeing closed Friday’s session at $235.47. Shares of American Airlines closed at $22, and Southwest’s stock closed at $61.66. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy American And Delta Airlines Look Clear For Takeoff© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tyler, the Creator Celebrates 10 Years of 'Goblin' on Social Media

    Tyler, the Creator honored the 10 year anniversary of his debut studio album 'Goblin' by posting the project's artwork, as well as other album-related pieces.

  • Spain’s Morena Films Adds Vertice Cine for Penelope Cruz Starrer, Talks Netflix Hit ‘Below Zero’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Morena Films, one of Spain’s biggest movie production forces, has closed Spanish distribution on “On the Fringe,” starring Penelope Cruz and Luis Tosar (“The Minions of Midas”). The feature debut of actor-turned-director Juan Diego Botto (“White Lines,” “Good Behavior”), “On the Fringe” (“En las margenes”) will be released in Spain by Vértice Cine. Scheduled to […]

  • Here’s What J-Lo’s Friends Think of Her Reuniting With Ben Affleck Weeks After A-Rod Split

    Are they surprised?

  • A Handy Guide to Cake Pan Conversions

    With a little math and some flexibility, you can make nearly any cake pan work for the recipe you'd like to bake.

  • 10 things: Raptors lose two bodies and another game as wretched season winds down

    The Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a shoulder strain and also fell to the Grizzlies as Toronto was all but eliminated from play-in contention.

  • Meet the modern legends who rule one of the world's favorite sports

    In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, we look at some of the GOATs of one of the most popular sports in the world.