Daniil Medvedev falls to Gael Monfils at BNP Paribas Open, will lose No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. - Danill Medvedev came to the BNP Paribas Open with the No. 1 ranking in men's tennis. He will leave Indian Wells without that ranking.

Newly minted as the top player in the men's game, Medvedev fell in his third-round match on Stadium One to 26th-seed Gael Monfils of France 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Monday. The loss guarantees Medvedev will relinquish that No. 1 ranking next week back to Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev won the tight first set that featured just one break of serve, which came in the ninth game to give Medvedev a 5-4 lead.

In the second set, Medvedev was unable to find consistency against Monfils despite Monfils' struggles with his own serve and a forehand that often flew over the baseline. The third set wasn't much different, with Monfils playing well while Medvedev fought to even hold his own serve in front of the pro-Monfils crowd.

Medvedev won his first match as No. 1, a 6-3, 6-2 victory against Tomas Machac, and later said he hoped the No. 1 ranking wouldn't have a negative impact on his play.

"I don't think it's extra pressure because same, I mean, I'm going to have some tough guys before quarters or if I reach quarters after this," Medvedev said after his win against Machac. "You know, I don't have anything more to say than, well, I have to beat them to try to stay the No. 1 spot, otherwise I'm going to lose it."

Medvedev needed to at least reach the quarterfinals to maintain the computer ranking of No. 1.

Monfils advances to the Round of 16 to face Carlos Alcaraz. It was the first time Monfils beat a No. 1 player since 2009.

