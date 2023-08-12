Daniel's Watson Young, son of Clemson football All-American, credits dad for his success

Family lineage alone would suggest that Daniel senior offensive lineman Watson Young was destined to play for Clemson football.

Young’s father was a two-time All-America center for Clemson. Young’s uncle played on Clemson’s line. Young’s great-grandfather played there and helped the Tigers beat Boston College, 6-3, in the leather-helmet Cotton Bowl of 1939.

Young, one of the Upstate's top high school players and a two-time all-state selection, also lives in downtown Clemson. That's a short drive from Central, less than five miles from stadium to stadium.

Young, however, will not play for Clemson. The No. 6 player in our 864Huddle Dandy Dozen, featuring the Upstate’s best college prospect for the Class of 2024, committed to play Appalachian State. He had no interest in holding out for a possible walk-on spot from Clemson.

"I never really wanted to play for Clemson," Young said.

Dandy Dozen selection Watson Young, D.W. Daniel High senior offensive lineman, heads into a senior season helping lead the Lions toward another Class AAA State Championship, while committed to Appalachian State University. Watson's father Kyle Young played at D.W. Daniel High before at Clemson.

Young (6-foot-3, 280) has helped Daniel go 36-1 during the past three seasons with two state championships, the only loss coming in last year’s Class AAA state quarterfinals.

He will play left tackle this season, protecting the right-handed quarterbacks' blind side, but is projected as a college center.

“When you say walk-on, well, that’s just not something I ever really wanted to do,” Young said. “I want to go somewhere and play. And I want to play as soon as possible.”

“Watson just wants to prove himself,” said Daniel offensive line coach Gage Cervanka, a Greenwood native who started at that position for Clemson in 2018 and 2019. “Earning a scholarship is a big deal. I think this is an important step for Watson to say he earned a full ride somewhere.”

Watson's father, Kyle Young, was an All-American for Clemson in 2000 and 2001 and a finalist in both years for the Rimington Award given to the best center in the country. He helped the Tigers to bowl games in the first three years under coach Tommy Bowden and they were 9-3 in 2000.

“I have to give my dad a lot of credit,” Watson Young said. “I was always an offensive lineman, but early on, I didn’t really have a grasp on football. I didn’t know what was going on. One of my best memories with him about football is him trying to push me to go to summer workouts when I was in the sixth grade. I was so nervous. I didn’t even know what I was doing.”

Young knows what he’s doing now.

“I love his work ethic and his determination,” Cervanka said. “He’s a kid who strives to be the best. He’s mild-mannered. He’s very nice. And he’s just a good guy. He will help you up after he knocks you to the ground.”

