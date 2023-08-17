Daniels | Spartans eagerly await date with turf

Aug. 17—ST. JOSEPH — Shawn Skinner, like many people who drove by Dick Duval Field and saw all the construction this summer, had this thought pop in his mind a time or 100.

Will the new turf and all the work going on at the St. Joseph-Ogden football field get done in time before Skinner and the group of Spartans he coaches kick off the season Aug. 25?

"There probably was a little bit of a window there where I wasn't too sure," Skinner said with a laugh on Wednesday. "I actually spoke to quite a few of the workers throughout the summer, and it was probably around the Fourth of July where we were having a weekday practice. Two of the workers came over, unsolicited, and they said, 'Coach, we just want you to know, there's no question you're going to play your first game here.' Once those guys told me that, it didn't bother me anymore."

Dick Duval Field is the latest area high school football field to now have turf. SJ-O's Week 1 opponent, Monticello, will also unveil turf at its field this season when the Sages hold their first home game on Sept. 1 against Chillicothe IVC.

"For me personally and the football program, I think just the convenience and the efficiency is great," Monticello coach Cully Welter said. "We're right next to our locker room now. We don't really have to worry about the weather a whole lot. We practiced on the field behind the game field, and that's now soccer, so I don't think I realized how convenient it was going to be. You walk outside, and it's right there."

Welter and his Sages have had all summer to get acclimated to the new playing surface. For Skinner and his team, SJ-O will get its first opportunity to use the new turf on Friday night during its annual kick-off scrimmage and will then practice on it all next week. The Spartans have used their customary grass practice field behind the home-side bleachers at Dick Duval Field for summer workouts and the first week-plus of official practices.

While football is typically the first sport that comes to mind at Dick Duval Field, the renovations will also benefit the Spartans' boys' soccer team and both track and field programs. The Spartans boys' soccer team — which has played at two different parks in town in the past — will actually be the first SJ-O team to play an on-campus game on the field when they host Argenta-Oreana at 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday, and the track surrounding the new turf is in the process of being resurfaced.

It's part of a large overhaul of facilities both within the hallways at SJ-O and with its athletic venues. Randy Wolken Field, which houses the SJ-O softball team, is currently being rebuilt on the site of the old SJ-O baseball field a few hundred yards away from Dick Duval Field. The area where Randy Wolken Field used to sit will be rebuilt as practice fields.

"Inside the school, even with changes they've made with our auditorium, that's been amazing for our fine arts students," Skinner said. "So many hallways and classrooms have been redesigned. The new weight room and the addition of the wrestling room have been great. Inside the school, it feels like a different facility. Once they get the practice field done and the softball field done, they've got a few more things to tweak with the parking lot, but by March next year, there's not going to be a better facility in the area."

Some area administrators, coaches, athletes and fans may feel differently about that last sentiment, but the work at SJ-O continues the trend of local schools shifting to turf surfaces on their football fields.

With turf now in use this season for the first time at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Monticello and SJ-O, nine area football teams — Argenta-Oreana, Centennial, Champaign Central, Unity, Urbana and Westville are the other six — will play home games on turf. It would go up to 10 different venues since Champaign Central practices on turf at McKinley Field, but the Maroons share home games during the regular season with Centennial at Tommy Stewart Field. But that's a whole other issue.

SJ-O didn't play a game on turf last season, but will now have seven of its nine regular-season games on the synthetic surface this fall. Outside of five home games with Monticello, Prairie Central (Sept. 8), Chillicothe IVC (Sept. 15), Bloomington Central Catholic (Sept. 29) and Rantoul (Oct. 13), the Spartans will also play at Unity on Sept. 1 — Hicks Field in Tolono got turf ahead of the 2019 season — and travel to Carterville for a nonconference game on Sept. 22.

SJ-O won't play on grass until it travels to Pontiac for an Oct. 6 game and then again on Oct. 20 when it concludes its season at Paxton-Buckley-Loda's I-57 Stadium.

"Slowly but surely," Skinner said, "turf has become the norm."

Now, it is at SJ-O, with the tradition-rich Spartans vying for the 33rd playoff berth in program history this fall.

"There's a sense of urgency and a sense of pride that this group gets to be the first team to be on that field with the turf," Skinner said. "It's a wonderful, wonderful thing. I don't think it's too big of a deal for these kids, but at the same time, there's a true energy and enthusiasm about getting to be the first team to do that. That's an awesome experience.

"Kudos to our administration and our school board because they did it right. It took some time to get it done, but with the way this thing has been done in such a first-class way."

And in a way where the football coach can drive by his team's home field and not give it a second thought if it's ready to go or not.

That's one turf war at Dick Duval Field that Skinner and his program are sure glad they don't have to fight this season.

