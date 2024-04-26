Daniels, No. 2 overall pick, introduced in Ashburn

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Washington Commanders No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels arrived at the team’s facility in Ashburn earlier in the day on Friday, less than 24 hours after being drafted.

At 2:30 p.m., the quarterback held his introductory press conference.

“I just want to say appreciate Mr. [Josh] Harris, Adam [Peters] and DQ (Dan Quinn) man, for believing me,” said Daniels. “Giving me the opportunity to live out my childhood dream. I just can’t wait to get to work.”

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner from LSU is joining a franchise, and a fan base, that is ready to win now. However, in his introductory press conference, Daniels took the time to humble himself, as he continues to mold into a hopeful longtime franchise QB.

“I think I still got more in the tank to learn and I got more ability to tap into,” said Daniels. “I’m not a finished product. I’m 23 years old, man. So now I’m able to come in and learn a new system and see where I could take it.”

Daniels is looking to be Washington’s QB of the future. In recent history, the franchise has struggled to keep a stable QB.

Since the departure of Kirk Cousins after the 2017 season, the team has started 12 different QBs. Daniels looks to change that, but be more than just a football player.

“Somebody kids could look up to and be a role model,” said Daniels. “An inspiration, especially kids of color that look just like me that have goals of being up here one day and be able to live out their dreams. Because I was in the same seat as them, and hopefully I could be that inspiration, that role model to them.”

We are a little under five months from the start of the 2024 NFL season, but as of right now, the Commanders have their guy in Jayden Daniels.

