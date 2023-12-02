Daniels, No. 1 Fort Hill rout No. 2 Mountain Ridge, 45-21, for 8th title in 10 years

Dec. 2—ANNAPOLIS — Jabril Daniels rushed for more than 300 yards and five touchdowns, and Fort Hill pounded Mountain Ridge, 45-21, to capture the Class 1A state championship Saturday — its 10th state title.

The championship is Fort Hill's third in a row and 8th in 10 years. Mountain Ridge (11-2) has been the Class 1A runner-up three years running.

The Sentinels (13-0), winners of 21 straight games, led 21-7 after the first quarter and 42-7 at the half.

Daniels' 292 rushing yards before halftime were a state championship record, breaking the 211 yards rushed by Damascus' Jake Funk in the 2015 Class 3A title game.

Daniels' five touchdowns pushed his season total to 34, snapping the single-season school record set by Ty Johnson in 2014. Daniels also tied Karson Robinette's city record with the mark (Allegany, 2017).

Daniels finished the game with 301 yards on 21 carries.

Tristan Ross added a 38-yard touchdown run for the Sentinels in the second quarter, and Gamil Daniels intercepted a pass. Carter Hess recorded a sack. Cooper Silber kicked a 29-yard field goal.

Will Patterson threw a 73-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Ketterman for the Miners' lone first-half score. Austin Frost and Garrett Michaels notched touchdown runs in the fourth period of 33 and 1 yards, respectively.