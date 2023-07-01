Daniels | Dyer is born for this role

Jul. 1—MAHOMET — Jon Adkins espouses enthusiasm. Tacks on a little hyperbole every now and then.

Makes up for it with a realistic assessment, too. And then has backed it up on Friday nights in the fall.

So when the fifth-year Mahomet-Seymour football coach, who has guided the Bulldogs to consecutive 11-1 seasons and appearances in the Class 5A state quarterfinals, calls Luke Dyer the smartest quarterback he has ever coached, maybe take him for his word.

"That's saying a lot because I've coached some great ones," Adkins said. "Luke's grown up around the game of football. He knows the game."

He'll get to know the game — and what it's like operating as the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs — even more this fall. The 6-foot, 165-pound junior is tasked with replacing Wyatt Bohm under center when M-S opens its season at Morton at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 25.

It's a role, one could say, Dyer is almost destined for. His dad, Kevin, is a 1995 M-S graduate and was the Bulldogs' starting quarterback. Luke's older brother, Adam, was a key contributor last season with the M-S football team.

Now, it's Luke's turn to handle the glare of the Friday night lights in the fall.

"I've always been the biggest Mahomet sports fan," said Dyer, whose first M-S quarterback he clearly recalls watching in person is 2015 M-S graduate Joe Kenney. "Mahomet football was bigger than the NFL or anything like that to me. I went to every game, so coming up as a freshman and now being the starter is the biggest deal ever. It's really, really cool."

Dyer started playing football in third grade and, outside of a few games at wide receiver that season, has always filled the quarterback role.

He'll do so for the Bulldogs this fall, with Adkins naming the starter and the player who will replace the production of Bohm from the last two seasons.

Bohm, a two-time News-Gazette All-Area First Team quarterback, threw for 5,623 yards and 59 touchdowns the last two seasons and will start his college career this fall at Iowa State after joining the Cyclones as a preferred walk-on this winter.

Dyer doesn't boast the size the 6-5, 220-pound Bohm does — and most area high school quarterbacks don't — but is appreciative of getting the chance to watch Bohm refine his craft each of the last two seasons.

"It was really cool because Wyatt and I have been family friends for the longest time," Dyer said. "My older brother has been one of his best friends since kindergarten, so he's always been over at our house. I had already gotten to know him that way, but it's made it better for him to show me stuff, and it made it really easy as a freshman coming in already knowing him."

And Dyer understands he's not the same type of quarterback as Bohm.

"We're two different quarterbacks," Dyer said. "Obviously, he's really big and has got such a huge arm. I pride myself on my accuracy, my precision and my timing."

Even with all the background and family connections with the M-S football program, Dyer realizes he'll have even more eyes on him this season than he's had in the past. That's par for the course playing quarterback at a program like M-S, which has 30 playoff appearances and is the lone Champaign County high school to win a football state title when it did so in 1977.

Aside from Bohm and a handful of other seniors who were such an integral part of the success for the Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022, M-S will rely on new receivers to make up for the production of starters like Quenton Rogers and Valient Walsh. Rogers will play football at Eastern Illinois, with Walsh doing the same at Illinois State.

Having a three-year starter returning at running back, though, in Luke Johnson should ease some of the offensive burden placed on Dyer, as M-S will welcome back two returning offensive line starters, too, in junior center Tyson Finch and junior left tackle Kolton Metcalf-Poulos.

"We're going to have a lot of new guys and a lot of new receivers that have never played varsity before," Dyer said. "We're going to get to jell really well this summer. We already have, but we're going to keep building on it."

July figures to be a busy month for Adkins' program. The Bulldogs went to Unity last week for a 7-on-7 event, and M-S will host a 16-team lineman challenge on July 14 before going to two team camps — a two-day event at Eureka College and a one-day event at Illinois College in Jacksonville — later this summer before ending workouts with a 7-on-7 at Monticello near the end of July.

Taking the majority of snaps and getting acclimated with the Bulldogs' high-octane offense is Dyer. Adkins only sees this as a benefit knowing who his starting quarterback is months before the opener, even if Dyer has only seen varsity time in scant backup roles before when the outcome of games are already decided.

"I've gotten a chance to know Luke since he was in seventh grade because my first year here was when he was in seventh grade, and I was helping coach basketball," Adkins said. "The one thing that I saw about him since Day 1 is his overall competitiveness and his refuse-to-lose attitude. We love competition in our program, and we've got a ton of competition in a bunch of other spots, but this is one spot where I'm truly kind of glad we don't have competition. As an offensive coordinator, when you've got two guys battling it out and they're different in skill sets, then the question becomes, 'Well, what's our offense going to be and how can we dictate it to two guys?' But knowing Luke is our guy, it's really helped us throughout this entire summer to tailor his strengths. We're extremely happy and excited for him to be our quarterback this year and hopefully the next two years."

Ditto for Dyer, who can't wait to run onto Frank Dutton Field as the Bulldogs' starting quarterback when it plays Highland at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 in the home opener for M-S. It's a moment he's waited and worked for his whole life.

"There's definitely a ton of adrenaline," Dyer said. "I can remember even not being the starter or having too much to be nervous about on those Friday nights, but not really being able to think about anything else during school on those days. Running onto the field, especially as a freshman, I got to dress that first home playoff game, was a ridiculous experience."

One that Dyer will get to experience on an even bigger scale this fall.

Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.