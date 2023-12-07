Daniels | Buckle up for the ride, Illinois fans

Dec. 7—CHAMPAIGN — Relatively recent trips to the East Coast haven't brought back this abundance of hope and optimism for the Illinois men's basketball team.

Sure, Terrence Shannon Jr. came alive in overtime to lead Illinois to a signature win against Texas last December at Madison Square Garden. But how did the Illini follow up that come-from-behind win against the then-second ranked Longhorns? With a dud during a 74-59 home loss to Penn State four days later. And the win last season against Texas was preceded by a loss at Maryland.

Apologies, too, for Malcolm Hill and his 32 points at Rutgers during an infamous 110-101 triple-overtime win by the Illini in Piscataway, N.J., in early February 2016. But that rather insignificant Big Ten game in hindsight didn't advance basketball in a better way. And that Illinois team wound up going 15-19.

This year, though, the good vibes are flowing throughout the rabid Illinois fan base with as much ease as a Shannon drive to the basket.

By the time you finished reading this sentence, the 6-foot-6 guard just vaulted himself higher up 2024 NBA mock drafts at the rate he sliced through Florida Atlantic's defense on Tuesday night under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.

Shannon is arguably the best athlete to wear the Illini uniform since Kenny Battle was thrilling fans in the late 1980s with his acrobatic moves high above the basket. Combine a three-point shooting stroke that looks like he's channeling his inner Tom Michael these days, and Shannon has become the Big Ten's best player not named Zach Edey.

And how about Marcus Domask? A Saluki in Champaign hasn't been as popular as the 6-6 Wisconsin native is now since Bruce Weber was coaching Dee Brown, Deron Williams and others almost 20 years ago. Cue another smart basketball move by Domask, who combines a veteran's savvy with skillful footwork to make the most of his abilities. His confidence can only grow from the prime-time performance he unfurled against the Owls on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden amid the hustle and bustle of the city that never sleeps.

That description can probably fit how some Illini supporters felt after Tuesday night's highly entertaining 98-89 win against FAU. Thoughts racing about the possibility of what could come during the next three months instead of despair about what might ensue by the time March arrives.

Brad Underwood, in his seventh season leading the Illini and owner of only two NCAA tournament victories against Drexel and Chattanooga, has seemingly found the right roster fit to the modern college basketball game.

It's a blueprint of older players sticking around Champaign-Urbana for another season and landing the right transfers in the era of the portal and name, image and likeness. Justin Harmon doesn't have to be one of the Illini's leading scorers like the role he had at Utah Valley. Make open shots, play tough defense and minutes will follow. Quincy Guerrier doesn't have to average a double-double every game. Grab key rebounds when needed, make a few shots and the 24-year-old new father will find himself adored by the Orange Krush.

A disconnect seemed to engulf the Illini last winter, the first season without a recent All-American in the form of either Kofi Cockburn or Ayo Dosunmu on the roster.

A roster filled with freshmen and a mix of transfers that never seemed to mesh on or off the court. Say what you will about Coleman Hawkins' career at Illinois, but his open and honest comments in the aftermath of the Illini's first-round NCAA tournament loss to Arkansas last March peeled back the curtain about why some of last season's struggles happened.

Speaking of Hawkins, the versatility he brings to this year's team shines brighter when Shannon takes the role of alpha he seems determined to do so this season. Getting others involved in the game, frustrating foes with his length on the defensive end and knocking down the occasional three-pointer suits Hawkins best. When Hawkins has to be the go-to scorer for Illinois, something is wrong.

Amid all this positivity and rave reviews from national basketball types in the past 24 hours, is also this realization. It's still a long season.

Saturday's trip at No. 17 Tennessee looms, the third straight game for Illinois in a week away from the friendly confines of State Farm Center.

And then 19 more Big Ten games will unfold, starting Jan. 2 against Northwestern at State Farm Center in Champaign.

But, inject truth serum in any die-hard Illinois fan, and a 2-1 record out of this crucial three-game trip would have brought about a sense of confidence. Maybe of a team that finds itself in The Associated Press Top 25 all season, is in the running for a double bye at the Big Ten tournament and maybe, just maybe, gets past the first weekend of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2005.

But win at Rutgers, beat a Final Four team from last season that returned nearly its entire roster in Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden and knock off a stingy Tennessee team in Knoxville, Tenn., all in a week?

That lends one to checking out hotel rooms in suburban Phoenix. Where State Farm Stadium is located in Glendale, Ariz. You know, the site of the Final Four the first weekend in April.

Not saying that'll happen. The NCAA tournament is easily the most unpredictable sporting event. Of any sport.

But it's those teams who rise up in March, who deliver those one shining moment after one shining moment, who are remembered well past their playing days.

Not to say that these Illini — who almost assuredly will move up from its No. 20 spot in the most recent AP poll to somewhere in the mid-teens, if not higher, by next Monday — will become household names across the country in March.

Three months remain in the regular season. But one can start to realistically dream up the expectations of what's to come for these Illini — Big Ten title, top NCAA tournament seed, first-round draft pick in Shannon, etc.

All stemming from a memorable East Coast swing that has brought hope and optimism back to Champaign.

