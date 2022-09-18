Daniels' 5 touchdowns power Kansas past Houston, 48-30

HOUSTON (AP) Jalon Daniels threw for 158 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 123 yards and two scores as Kansas improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2009 with a 48-30 win over Houston on Saturday.

Daniels finished 14 of 23 and threw touchdown passes of 5, 60 and 8 yards and had touchdown runs of 12 and 9 yards. He found 11 different receivers and threw touchdown passes to Torry Locklin, Jared Casey and Luke Grimm.

Kansas finished with 438 yards, including 280 rushing yards. The Jayhawks won back-to-back road games for the first time since 2007.

After Houston opened up a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter, Kansas answered with 28 straight points on a 12-yard touchdown run by Daniels, an 8-yard touchdown run by Daniel Hishaw Jr. and touchdown passes of 5 yards and 60 yards by Daniels to open up a 14-point lead with a minute left in the first half.

Clayton Tune was 22 of 31 for 260 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown. Houston (1-2) finished with 446 total yards.

Brandon Campbell had 48 rushing yards and a score, and Ta'Zhawn Henry finished with 56 rushing yards and a touchdown and five catches for 107 yards and a score. Nathaniel Dell caught six passes for 76 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: The Jayhawks started slow but couldn't be stopped for the final 3 1/2 quarters. Kansas continued to excel on third downs finishing 7 of 12 after entering 17 of 23 on third downs, which leads the nation. The Jayhawks had just two penalties for 25 yards.

Houston: The Cougars entered the season with hopes of making a New Year's six bowl, but that accomplishment looks slim following consecutive losses to Texas Tech and Kansas. The loss snaps a streak of seven straight home openers the Cougars had won.

DELAY OF GAME

With 9:21 remaining in the second quarter, the game was delayed due to lightning. Play resumed after a 70-minute delay. Halftime was shortened to 15 minutes due to the delay.

Story continues

UP NEXT

Kansas hosts Duke next Saturday.

Houston hosts Rice next Saturday.

-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2