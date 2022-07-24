Danielle Robinson with an Assist vs. Dallas Wings

Associated Press

The siren at the Dawsonville, Georgia, pool hall that sounds whenever Chase Elliott wins a race did indeed go off Sunday night without the hometown star ever leading a lap at Pocono Raceway. “Winner, winner Joe Gibbs Racing are cheaters!” the Dawsonville Pool Room tweeted. In an extraordinary decision for a NASCAR Cup Series race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin had his Pocono win thrown out and runner-up and teammate Kyle Busch also was disqualified after their Toyotas failed inspections.