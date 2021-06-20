Danielle Robinson with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
Danielle Robinson (Indiana Fever) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 06/19/2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell were in Utah's starting lineup for Game 6 on Friday night, with the Jazz facing elimination in the second-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Conley missed the first five games of the series after he reaggravated a left hamstring strain during Utah's Game 5 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on June 2. Mitchell's status was questionable up until 30 minutes before tipoff due to a sprained right ankle.
Ranking Tennessee's 2021 opponents from best to worst.
It’s no secret that Kevin Hart is one of Hollywood’s busiest and prolific entertainers, but his latest film “Fatherhood,” showcases Kevin Hart the family man. In the movie, the comedy star makes a more serious turn for the heart-wrenching family drama based on a true story. Think Will Smith in “The Pursuit of Happyness” meets […]
Ryan Lochte failed to qualify for Tokyo at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, likely ending his Olympic career at age 36.
An absence of effective leadership in Boston might have cost the team a potentially valuable teammate.
The G.O.A.T. is serving some serious summertime vibes ahead of the Olympics.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Once again, the Utah Jazz endured a postseason collapse. Making an early exit from the NBA playoffs stung much more this time. The top-seeded Jazz fell to the Los Angeles Clippers in six games after blowing a 2-0 series lead.
Sam Presti wins again.
This is not a surprise. Leonard returning this postseason would be a surprise.
The Celtics reportedly dealt with some locker room dysfunction last season that appeared to play a role in Brad Stevens trading Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman, stars of Saturday Night Live when the show was in its infancy, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, where they spoke about the fight between Bill Murray and Chevy Chase in 1978. After leaving the show, Chase had returned to host. Murray and Chase exchanged some deeply hurtful words following dress rehearsal, which soon resulted in a physical altercation just minutes before Chase took the stage to deliver the monologue. “I think Jane and I, and Gilda both witnessed it,” Newman said. “But, ya know, it was very sad and painful and awful.” “It was that sad kind of tension that you would get in a family,” Curtin added, “and everybody goes to their corners because they don't want to have to deal with the tension, and it was uncomfortable. You could understand, you know, there were these two bull mooses (sic) going at each other, so the testosterone was surging and stuff happens.”
He could miss the first couple games of the Western Conference Finals.
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers explains the success of Seth Curry in these 2021 playoffs.
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid explains his altercation with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins.
Days after being fired as Pelicans head coach, Stan Van Gundy reacted on Twitter by defending his former players.
Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Tristan Thompson gave special shout-outs to Kemba Walker on social media after the Celtics traded the popular point guard Friday.
Terance Mann averaged just 7.0 points per game this season. He got pulled from the rotation earlier in the Clippers-Jazz series.
Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah beaned Maikel Franco after consecutive home runs, sparking the incident.
There are plenty of former Wizards players the team could bring back to improve their roster.