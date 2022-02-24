Danielle Marie Owens: NASCAR Black History Month spotlight

AFP

Various blog articles shared on Facebook claim a religious teacher in Indonesia convicted of raping 13 students was executed for his crimes. The claim is false; Herry Wirawan was sentenced to life in prison, not execution, according to court documents and news reports."Goodbye forever, Sir. An Islamic boarding school teacher who raped a dozen of his female students is executed today, shot to death," reads an Indonesian-language blog article published on February 15, 2022. The case of Herry Wiraw