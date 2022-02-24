Danielle Marie Owens: NASCAR Black History Month spotlight
NASCAR celebrates Danielle Marie Owens, director of entertainment marketing and music at NASCAR, in today's Black History Month spotlight.
NASCAR celebrates Danielle Marie Owens, director of entertainment marketing and music at NASCAR, in today's Black History Month spotlight.
We go behind the scenes with Darwin Patterson, account executive in NASCAR event experience and operations, as she shows us her Victory Lane responsibilities.
Various blog articles shared on Facebook claim a religious teacher in Indonesia convicted of raping 13 students was executed for his crimes. The claim is false; Herry Wirawan was sentenced to life in prison, not execution, according to court documents and news reports."Goodbye forever, Sir. An Islamic boarding school teacher who raped a dozen of his female students is executed today, shot to death," reads an Indonesian-language blog article published on February 15, 2022. The case of Herry Wiraw
A tribute to a unique British talent whose musical brilliance was matched by his modesty and humor.
Dogs grieve after the death of a canine companion, research has found.
UPDATED: Los Angeles Public Health officials didn’t wait until Thursday to reveal their plan to (mostly) lift the county’s indoor masking mandate. A statement from that department issued this afternoon officially announced the change and outlined what it referred to as “two options for removing masking requirements for fully vaccinated individuals.” The biggest difference between […]
"Squad" member Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan will be delivering a progressive response to President Biden’s State of the Union address next week.
Investigators tracked more than $100,000 in money from the former Office Depot Foundation to expenses for the grooming and care of Mary Wong's dogs.
Missouri's senior senator also spoke about the current state of politics, with the state Senate still unable to pass a new congressional map.
New York Mayor Eric Adams has had an eventful first couple of months on the job–the latest thing being announcing a “crackdown” on homelessness in a new “Subway Safety Plan” while reportedly cutting $615 million from homeless programs in a proposed budget.
NASCAR does not penalize RFK Racing and Team Penske for modifications they made to wheels at Daytona. Instead, officials will make an adjustment to the wheels.
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Read: Today's Richest Athletes in the World Find Out: Which Athletes Earn the Most Per Hour? ...
Check out the practice groups (2 p.m. ET on FS1) and the qualifying order (2:35 p.m. ET on FS1) for Saturday’s on-track action at Auto Club Speedway ahead of Sunday’s Wise Power 400 (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). To view the groups and order, click the printer icon above or click […]
Charles Leclerc fastest on two of pre-season Pierre Gasly second and Daniel Ricciardo third Lewis Hamilton completes 40 laps in morning but finishes 16th How Red Bull's 'undercut' sidepods could hand Max Verstappen the advantage over Lewis Hamilton
Trevor Bayne ran from racing following years of frustration. Now he returns to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing and winning expectations.
Grosjean has said that he believes that Formula 1 is inherently unfair
The Mercedes F1 team principal has discussed the sport expanding amid interest from ex-F1 driver and IndyCar champion Michael Andretti to enter a team for 2024
The 2022 Formula 1 season is fast approaching with pre-season testing underway at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
As the Monster Energy Supercross Series heads to Arlington for Round 8 in AT&T Stadium, the championship race is tight in the premier division.
NASCAR.com breaks down the upcoming race at Auto Club Speedway and the debut of the Next Gen car at the 2-mile oval in Fontana, California.
Also, slower speeds of the new Next Gen cars doesn't sit well with one fan. And a Richard Simmons reference!