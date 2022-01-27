Danielle Kang's slam-dunk ace rejected, but she still leads in bid for back-to-back wins
Danielle Kang ended a 17-month winless drought last week at the LPGA’s season-opening event. Now, she’d like to repeat a feat from nearly a year and a half ago.
Kang won the 2020 LPGA Drive On Championship and then the following week’s Marathon LPGA Classic.
After Thursday’s performance, she’s in position again for back-to-back wins.
Kang shot 7-under 65 in Round 1 of the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio to lead the field by two strokes. She made eight birdies and one bogey – and nearly, one ace.
With a 9-iron from 131 yards at the par-3 17th, Kang’s tee shot tried to slam-dunk into the hole, but was rejected by the flagstick. The ball kicked away 15 feet, from where Kang made birdie, anyway.
A winner last week at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Kang is seeking her seventh career tour title.