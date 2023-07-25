Danielle Hunter officially reports to training camp

After a lot of discussion about his contract situation, Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Danielle Hunter has reported to training camp per head coach Kevin O’Connell.

It’s worth noting that O’Connell doesn’t expect him to participate right away due to being away from the team since the playoff loss to the New York Giants.

After amassing 10.5 sacks and 76 pressures in 2022, Hunter only has a $4.9 million base salary for the 2023 season, the final year of his contract. That should hopefully be rectified before the start of the season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Vikings veterans report to training camp on Tuesday with the first practice scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Related

T.J. Hockenson narrowly missed NFL's top 100 list

Vikings 90-man roster player profile: WR Justin Jefferson

Vikings 90-man roster player profile: LT Christian Darrisaw

Vikings state of the roster: Inside linebacker

Jordan Addison and training camp preview: Purple Daily on Draft

2 former Vikings crack NFL's top 100 list

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire