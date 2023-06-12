Danielle Hunter to hold out from Minnesota Vikings' mandatory minicamp, per report

Danielle Hunter to hold out from Minnesota Vikings' mandatory minicamp, per report

One of the key figures in the Minnesota Vikings' defensive reset won't be on hand for mandatory minicamp this week.

Edge rusher Danielle Hunter plans to hold out in pursuit of a new contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Hunter, 28, has remained away from the team's voluntary offseason program so far this year. The three-time Pro Bowl selection, who led Minnesota with 10 1/2 sacks last year, is due just $5.5 million in guaranteed salary for the 2023 season, after which his contract will void.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Vikings have recently received trade inquires regarding Hunter, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last week.

Hunter would be subject to a fine for each day of mandatory minicamp he misses.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) celebrates the win after the game against the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Since being selected in 2015 as a third-round pick out of LSU, Hunter has established himself as one of the league's most prolific pass rushers − when healthy. He has recorded 71 sacks, the eighth most of any player since his entrance into the league. But he missed all of the 2020 season with a neck injury and appeared in just seven games the following year before being sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle.

Advertisement

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

The Vikings already retooled their edge rush this offseason, trading three-time Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith to the Cleveland Browns in May after signing former New Orleans Saints standout Marcus Davenport in free agency.

If Hunter does split with the Vikings, he would become the latest in a long line of notable figures to leave Minnesota in recent months. In addition to trading Smith, the Vikings have cut running back Dalvin Cook, wide receiver Adam Thielen and linebacker Eric Kendricks, while cornerback Patrick Peterson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 2022, Minnesota's defense ranked 31st in passing yards allowed with 265.6 per game. Brian Flores was hired to replace Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz on Twitter @MikeMSchwartz.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Danielle Hunter holdout: Minnesota Vikings star to skip minicamp