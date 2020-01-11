Danielle Hunter called Jimmy Garoppolo “scared” after last 49ers-Vikings game

The last time the 49ers played the Vikings, it was not a good day for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo, who is preparing to face the Vikings again this afternoon, completed just 15 of 33 passes for 261 yards, with a touchdown, three interceptions and three sacks, in a Week One loss to the Vikings to start the 2018 season. After that game, Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter said that as the relentless pass rush kept coming after Garoppolo, he started to look afraid of getting hit.

“As the game goes on, you have to bring the pressure on him. You see that he’s starting to get scared,” Hunter said then.

When he was apprised of those comments, Garoppolo said he welcomed the Vikings trying to pressure him.

“I’ve never heard that before,” Garoppolo said. “Pressure’s always a good thing in a quarterback’s eyes. It opens up windows, they have less guys in coverage.”

The Vikings will surely be more than happy to accommodate Garoppolo if he thinks pressure is a good thing. Hunter led the team with 14.5 sacks this year, and Everson Griffen added eight sacks. The two of them are defensive ends, but they may line up on the inside on some plays to try to put pressure in Garoppolo’s face. He’ll have to handle that pressure better than he did the last time he saw the Vikings.