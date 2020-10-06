Danielle Collins’ upset sets historically rare French Open quarterfinal group

American Danielle Collins has rounded out a historically unlikely octet of French Open women’s quarterfinalists.

Collins upset 30th-seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on Tuesday to become the fifth unseeded player to make the quarters at Roland Garros. The match was postponed from Monday due to rain in Paris.

It’s the first time a majority of female quarterfinalists at a Grand Slam are unseeded since seeds were expanded from 16 to 32 in 2001, according to Gracenote.

Collins, a 2019 Australian Open semifinalist who is ranked 57th, plays countrywoman and fourth seed Sofia Kenin on Wednesday for a spot in the semifinals.

For the fifth time in six years, a U.S. woman will be in the French Open semifinals. The last U.S. man to make a French Open semi: Andre Agassi on his spirited run to the title in 1999.

It will mark the 10th straight Slam overall that a U.S. woman makes the semifinals, matching the nation’s longest streak in 17 years. Serena Williams made 10 straight Slam semifinals in her last 10 Slams before having daughter Olympia.

The other quarterfinals: Iga Swiatek of Poland (rank: 54) against Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan (rank: 159) and No. 3 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine vs. Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska (rank: 131), both later Tuesday.

And on Wednesday, seventh-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova faces 66th-ranked German Laura Siegemund.

