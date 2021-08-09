Daniella Pineda Boards Gerard Butler’s ‘Plane’ For Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: Count The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Dominion actress as part of Gerard Butler’s crew in his upcoming Lionsgate action thriller The Plane.

Daniella Pineda will play Bonnie, the professional and formidable head flight attendant in the movie which also stars Mike Colter and Kelly Gale. Cameras roll in Puerto Rico later this month.

The Plane follows commercial pilot Brodie Torrance (Butler) who, after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in hostile territory, finds himself threated by militant pirates who are planning to take the plane and its passengers hostage. As the world’s authorities and media search for the disappeared aircraft, Brodie must rise to the occasion and keep his passengers safe long enough for help to arrive.

The Plane will be directed by Jean-François Richet and written by Charles Cumming, JP Davis (Violence of Action), and Matt Cook, based on the book by Charles Cumming. The film is being produced by Di Bonaventura Pictures’ Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian, MadRiver Pictures’ Marc Butan, and Butler and Alan Siegel under their G-BASE banner. The production is co-financed by Olive Hill Media and Paprika Financing and co-produced with Pimienta Films. EPs are Michael Cho, Tim Lee, Gary Raskin, Alastair Burlingame, and Vicki Dee Rock. The co-producer is Luillo Ruiz.

Lionsgate will release the movie in North America, Latin America, the UK, and India. Eda Kowan and Jason Constantine are overseeing the project for Lionsgate. John Biondo and Christopher Davis oversaw the deal for the studio.

Butler also stars in the Has Fallen franchise for Lionsgate. The most recent film, Angel Has Fallen, took in over $145 million WW. Butler’s upcoming projects include the action films Kandahar and Greenland: Migration. MadRiver International handled foreign sales.

Pineda will also appear in the Netflix series Cowboy Bebop as Faye Valentine. Jurassic World: Dominion comes out on June 10, 2022. She also starred on the TV series The Detour and the Samuel Goldwyn feature Modern Persuasion. She is represented by UTA, Kirsten Ames Management, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

