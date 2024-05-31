Daniele De Rossi keen on Norwich’s Gabriel Sara as replacement to Renato Sanches

Norwich City midfielder Gabriel Sara is the latest name to be linked with a summer move to Roma.

The Brazilian talent is one of the profiles Roma are evaluating to strengthen Daniele De Rossi’s midfield ahead of next season.

According to calciomercato.com, Sara is a player Roma are quite familiar with: the club’s head scout, Jose Fontes, has been monitoring the midfielder for several months and is a big admirer of his.

The news portal claims that Sara was recently offered to Roma.

Giallorossi manager Daniele De Rossi is keen on Sara and considers him a good fit to replace Renato Sanches.

Sanches’ loan at Roma will come to an end next week and the Portuguese international is expected to return to PSG.

As a result, Roma are making considerations regarding Sara as a viable alternative.

The costs involved would not be that low since the player has a contract expiring in 2026 (with the option to renew for another year in favor of the club) and having arrived from San Paolo two years ago for €10.5 million euros.

The news portal suggests it would at least €15 million to sign Sara who collected, this season alone, 13 goals and 12 assists in 48 games.