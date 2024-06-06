Daniele De Rossi keen on Emerson’s return to Roma

Daniele De Rossi has reportedly indicated his former Roma teammate, Emerson Palmieri, as one of the targets for the summer.

The Roma boss is being personally involved in discussions revolving around the club’s transfer strategy.

In one of the recent meetings De Rossi held with Roma technical director Florent Ghisolfi and CEO Lina Souloukou, De Rossi is said to have mentioned the name of Palmieri when discussing potential signings for Roma’s wings.

In fact, the capital club are looking to replace the likes of Leonardo Spinazzola (who will depart the club as a free agent) and Nicola Zalewski (who could be in sold).

In their place, the Giallorossi have shown interest in Emerson Palmieri, who played for the club between 2015 and 2018.

According to Il Messaggero, Palmieri represents a low-cost option for the summer given West Ham’s moderate demands.

His contract with the Hammers is set to expire in 2026 but there is an option to further extend it until 2027.