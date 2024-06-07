Daniele De Rossi asks for Frattesi, Bellanova and Chiesa

Daniele De Rossi has been clear in his demands to the club for this year’s summer window.

The newly appointed manager of Roma has communicated his wishes to the ownership and is hoping to receive the reinforcements needed to strengthen the team ahead of next season.

During a recent meeting with the owners, as well as technical director Florent Ghisolfi and CEO Lina Souloukou, De Rossi explained in general the characteristics of the players he would like to have in his squad.

Then, he went even further, immediately naming three players who would, in his opinion, be the ideal signings for Roma next year.

Italian journalist Lorenzo Pes of Il Tempo and Tele Radio Stereo reveals that the names De Rossi specifically mentioned are three: Raul Bellanova, right back of Torino, Davide Frattesi, Inter midfielder already courted for a long time (without success) by former GM Tiago Pinto, and Federico Chiesa, Juve winger and star of the Italian national team.

In De Rossi’s opinion, these three signings would help Roma up their level and become a more competitive squad under all points of view.

However, all three names are complicated given the elevated fees the players’ respective clubs are asking for.