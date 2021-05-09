Daniel Vogelbach's solo home run

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) The NBA fined New Orleans Pelicans executive David Griffin $50,000 on Sunday for publicly criticizing officiating over how star Zion Williamson is handled and making comments the league considered detrimental. The decision came two days after Griffin, the Pelicans' executive vice president of basketball operations, spoke out strongly about his concerns on the amount of contact NBA referees allow Williamson to endure. Griffin said the Pelicans have told league officials many times that they feared Williamson was being exposed to injury because of the way defenders are allowed to play against the 6-foot-7, 284-pound forward.