Daniel Theis posts emotional farewell message after Celtics' trade with Bulls

Daniel Theis' career with the Boston Celtics ended Thursday when the C's sent him to the Chicago Bulls as part of a three-team deal with the Washington Wizards before the NBA trade deadline.

The veteran center posted an emotional goodbye message to Twitter on Friday morning.

Check it out in the post below:

Over the last 4 years Boston became home for me and my family ! I’m grateful for all wins, losses and moments but most important for people I met and friends I found for life ! Boston will always have a place in my heart and I will never forget my time as a Celtic ! pic.twitter.com/DVFV3BFac4 — Daniel Theis (@dtheis10) March 26, 2021

Theis arrived in Boston in 2017 as a role player and quickly emerged as a key part of the team's rotation. He started 37 of the 42 games he played for the Celtics this season. Theis is averaging a career-high 9.5 points per game, too.

His departure opens the door for third-year center Robert Williams to start and see a minutes increase, both of which should further his development. The Celtics also acquired big men Moritz Wagner and Luke Kornet in the three-team trade involving the Bulls and Wizards.