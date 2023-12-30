Daniel Theis flies in for the alley-oop slam
Daniel Theis flies in for the alley-oop slam, 12/29/2023
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The Hall of Famer called the network "irresponsible" in a social media response.
It’s shaping up to be a competitive Big 12 season with four of the 11 remaining undefeated teams in Division I residing in the conference.
Icons, pioneers and many more died in 2023.
With the calendar about to turn to 2024, you can add something new to your roster with one of these waiver wire adds.
Kalen DeBoer may have turned Washington around in just two years, but his journey to the College Football Playoff isn't an overnight success story.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.
Knowing which star players could let you down is paramount in Week 17. Here's Kate Magdziuk's list of potential busts.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see the NFL keep its Christmas Day games in the years to come.
Oddsmakers still like the 49ers' chances.
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anyvtime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who they are nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.
Nobody's running away with the award this year, and the winner will likely be whichever QB screws up the least in the final few weeks of the season. Right now, that's Jackson.
From a dominant national title run to a bit of déjà vu in the NCAA tournament, here are the biggest moments from college basketball in 2023.
With the "merger," a dominant (and heated) Ryder Cup win and more LIV Golf deflections, golf had a busy year in 2023.
Dramatic finishes, a playoff controversy and a coach we couldn't look away from. It was a memorable 2023 in college football.
The WNBA had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from Brittney Griner's return to the court to the Aces' back-to-back titles to league expansion. Here are the top 10 moments of 2023.
Up against the Raiders' thriving defense, the Chiefs gave some gifts they couldn't afford.
The Ravens and 49ers capped Christmas with a showdown of the NFL's two best teams. It wasn't close.