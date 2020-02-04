The injuries just continue to pile up for the Boston Celtics.

The latest victim is Daniel Theis, who came down awkwardly on his right ankle in the third quarter of Boston's matchup at Atlanta.

Theis, defending a lay-up attempt at the rim, was unable to get to his feet after landing on his right foot which briefly bent inward resulting in Theis going down, visably in pain.

Celtics medical helped him to his feet and later, back to the locker room where he did appear able to put any weight on it.

Here's a look at the sequence, courtesy of the Celtics on NBC Sports Boston's Twitter account.

Daniel Theis left the game after what looks like an ankle injury on this play pic.twitter.com/GQEGJT6s2F — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 4, 2020

At the time of Theis' injury, the Celtics were ahead 86-74 with 5:10 to play in the third quarter.

Theis' injury comes on the same night that the team welcomed Enes Kanter back to the lineup after missing the previous five games with a hip injury.

The Celtics were also playing tonight's game without Kemba Walker (sore left knee) and Marcus Smart (thigh).

But according to NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin, Theis is dealing with a sprained ankle but is available to return to the game.

Theis is back on the bench. @Celtics say he is available IF needed. https://t.co/hwvqJ8Bc3w — Abby Chin (@tvabby) February 4, 2020

That's good news considering how the injury looked at first glance.

Daniel Theis becomes latest Celtic to go down with an injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston