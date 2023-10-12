Daniel Suddeath: SUDDEATH COLUMN: November can't get here soon enough

Oct. 11—Once upon a time at a previous gig, I received multiple calls from a reader alleging that our coverage of a certain high school football team (on which her son played) was biased and poor.

She, on several occasions, accused the sports editor and myself of cheering for that team's crosstown rival. We gave more attention to the other school because we were fans and not journalists, she stated. Certainly it had nothing to do with the fact that team was winless, I thought to myself.

The last time we spoke, she caught me on a tight deadline. I was tired and wasn't in the mood for another round of Paranoid Karen comments.

I let her know that the reason we covered the other school more was because it was ranked, vying for a regional title, and frankly, was much better than its local rival. I informed her that neither I nor the sports editor were from that area, and that after working every Friday night until midnight driving to the middle of nowhere to cover games, we were both just ready for the season to end so we could get a break.

I couldn't quite make out what she muttered, but the dial tone in my ear seconds later let me know that my answer must not have warranted further discussion.

And for many local journalists covering local elections, this is a similar situation to what we find ourselves in come October. We're just ready for it to end, though we still have work to do.

I love covering local elections. They are, for the most part, more important to our daily lives than national races. It's our city and county officials who can make immediate impacts in our lives. They largely are in charge of the streets we drive on, the sewers and stormwater systems we rely upon, the parks we enjoy. Without local decision-making, we don't have a Big Four Bridge. There wouldn't be a YMCA in New Albany. The restaurants and shops that have filled our downtowns would likely not be there without infrastructure and groundwork put in place by local officials.

The police that keep us safe aren't hired by Donald Trump or Joe Biden, but rather by chiefs and sheriffs. Chiefs are appointed by mayors, and sheriffs are elected. Again, a local issue.

The fire departments that serve us are funded through local tax dollars, which are managed by city and county officials. The U.S. Senate isn't going to swing into action to save your burning home.

It's not that national elections don't matter, it's that local decisions have more immediacy in our lives. Sadly, most wouldn't know it based on the poor voter turnouts in local elections.

Local journalists understand how important these elections are, and how critical the decisions local officials make are in the communities they cover. People like to poke fun at "small town journalists," but I can guarantee you the decision-makers know how important local publications are, mainly because the people that read them are the ones voting in county and municipal elections.

October has become known as Spooky Season, but I prefer to call it Tattle-Tale Season. Paranoia Season would also be apt.

The month before elections, journalists get sent anonymous messages about the deeds of certain candidates. We get tips about every bad thing John Doe did while he was a councilman, and what Jane Doe did before she ran for office.

We do our best to sift through these accusations and decipher what's real, what's not, and what's worthy of coverage. It's not easy, it's not fun, and no one is perfect at doing it.

There are times when tips are relevant and worth a story. There are times when the tips are clearly petty and an attempt to get a journalist to do the work of a politician.

There's also the campaign charm offensives. Candidates who have rarely returned a phone call suddenly are kissing every baby in Southern Indiana, and low-and-behold, they managed to get a photo of themselves involved in some perceived genuine act that we should run without asking questions.

Bottom line, our job is to inform the public in an ethical way. It's not our job to pick sides, and it's not our job to do public relations. That's true in news and sports.

Elections are tough on candidates, but they're also hard on journalists. We're not perfect, but we will strive to give you the best coverage of your local officials. That's our job, and we will do it in a nonpartisan way.

Hopefully you'll do your part, stay informed, and make your voice heard in the election.