Daniel Suarez wins pole at Kentucky

Daniel Suarez will start first at Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Daniel Suarez got the second pole of his Cup Series career at Kentucky Speedway on Friday.

Suarez, the last driver to make a qualifying lap, bested Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola for the top spot. All four SHR cars qualified in the top seven.

The organization hasn’t won a race yet in 2019. But that hasn’t been for a lack of speed from 2014 champion Kevin Harvick, a driver who has had one of the best cars at intermediate tracks this season.

The pole is a nice track-position advantage for Suarez after he fell out of the 16-driver playoff field at Daytona thanks to a crash. He’s three points outside the final playoff spot with eight races to go until the 10-race playoffs.

It’s still been the best season of Suarez’s career so far. His average finish of 15.7 is better than it was in his rookie season of 2017 and nearly three spots better than it was a season ago when he finished 21st in the standings for Joe Gibbs Racing. He was the odd man out at JGR after the team signed Martin Truex Jr. when Furniture Row Racing shut down.

Truex is the man who has won the last two races at Kentucky. He starts eighth.

Saturday night’s race is the first night race at an intermediate track since the Coca-Cola 600 in May. The 600 — a crash-filled spectacle that featured a ton of restarts — happened just two weeks after an exciting race at Kansas. That race was also at night.

Will the night magic happen at Kentucky? Maybe. The track has two distinct sets of corners and there’s traction compound laid down in both of them. Temperatures for Saturday night’s race will also be warmer than Kansas and possibly warmer than Charlotte. The prevailing theory is that cooler is better with NASCAR’s 2019 rules.

The starting lineup below is unofficial pending the results of pre-race inspection on Saturday afternoon. Drivers who fail inspection will lose their starting spot.

Starting lineup

1. Daniel Suarez

2. Aric Almirola

3. Brad Keselowski

4. Kurt Busch

5. Kevin Harvick

6. Daniel Hemric

7. Clint Bowyer

8. Martin Truex Jr.

9. Austin Dillon

10. Kyle Busch

11. Joey Logano

12. William Byron

13. Jimmie Johnson

14. Paul Menard

15. Ryan Blaney

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17. Michael McDowell

18. Denny Hamlin

19. Kyle Larson

20. Chase Elliott

21. Erik Jones

22. Alex Bowman

23. Ryan Newman

24. Matt DiBenedetto

25. David Ragan

26. Chris Buescher

27. Ty Dillon

28. Bubba Wallace

29. Corey LaJoie

30. Ryan Preece

31. Matt Tifft

32. Bayley Currey

33. Ross Chastain

34. Landon Cassill

35. BJ McLeod

36. Quin Houff

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

