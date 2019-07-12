Daniel Suarez tops SHR teammate Almirola for Kentucky pole

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Suarez, the final of 36 cars to make a qualifying attempt on Friday, rocketed to the top of the leaderboard as Fords claimed four of the top-five starting positions.

Suarez’s average lap speed of 184.590 mph was almost a mile-an-hour faster than his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola (183.799 mph). Brad Keselowski ended up third (183.443 mph).

Kurt Busch, driving Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 1 Chevrolet, was fourth-fastest and the only non-Ford driver in the top-five. Kevin Harvick wound up fifth.

The pole is just the second for Suarez in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and first of the 2019 season. His previous pole came last season at Pocono Raceway.

“The car has been very fast the entire day. We had the fastest car (on long runs) in last practice and now we have the fastest car in qualifying,” Suarez, a native of Monterrey, Mexico, said. “I’m just very proud of my guys – everyone who makes this possible.

“We’ve been working very hard and it’s showing up at the race track.”

Asked what it means to start up front on what can be a very difficult track, Suarez said: “I really want to win so bad. I haven’t been in Victory Lane for a while. 

“The last time I was in Victory Lane was in Brazil. I’ve been looking forward to bringing trophy home for a while. We have a really fast car and now it’s up to me to make it happen tomorrow night.”

Rounding out the top 10 in qualifying are Daniel Hemric, Clint Bowyer, Martin Truex Jr., Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch.

1

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

29.254

 

184.590

2

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

29.380

0.126

183.799

3

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

29.437

0.183

183.443

4

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

29.451

0.197

183.355

5

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

29.458

0.204

183.312

6

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

29.526

0.272

182.890

7

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

29.535

0.281

182.834

8

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

29.575

0.321

182.587

9

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

29.580

0.326

182.556

10

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

29.601

0.347

182.426

11

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

29.620

0.366

182.309

12

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

29.625

0.371

182.278

13

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

29.646

0.392

182.149

14

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

29.667

0.413

182.020

15

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

29.671

0.417

181.996

16

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

29.686

0.432

181.904

17

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

29.752

0.498

181.500

18

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

29.763

0.509

181.433

19

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

29.776

0.522

181.354

20

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

29.779

0.525

181.336

21

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

29.821

0.567

181.080

22

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

29.874

0.620

180.759

23

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

29.887

0.633

180.681

24

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

29.914

0.660

180.517

25

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

29.948

0.694

180.313

26

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

29.954

0.700

180.276

27

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

29.985

0.731

180.090

28

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

30.008

0.754

179.952

29

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

30.014

0.760

179.916

30

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

30.023

0.769

179.862

31

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

30.172

0.918

178.974

32

51

United States
United States

 Bayley Currey 

 

Ford

30.387

1.133

177.708

33

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

30.421

1.167

177.509

34

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

30.533

1.279

176.858

35

52

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

 

Chevrolet

30.964

1.710

174.396

36

77

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

 

Chevrolet

31.031

1.777

174.020

