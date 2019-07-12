Daniel Suarez tops SHR teammate Almirola for Kentucky pole
Suarez, the final of 36 cars to make a qualifying attempt on Friday, rocketed to the top of the leaderboard as Fords claimed four of the top-five starting positions.
Suarez’s average lap speed of 184.590 mph was almost a mile-an-hour faster than his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola (183.799 mph). Brad Keselowski ended up third (183.443 mph).
Kurt Busch, driving Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 1 Chevrolet, was fourth-fastest and the only non-Ford driver in the top-five. Kevin Harvick wound up fifth.
The pole is just the second for Suarez in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and first of the 2019 season. His previous pole came last season at Pocono Raceway.
“The car has been very fast the entire day. We had the fastest car (on long runs) in last practice and now we have the fastest car in qualifying,” Suarez, a native of Monterrey, Mexico, said. “I’m just very proud of my guys – everyone who makes this possible.
“We’ve been working very hard and it’s showing up at the race track.”
Asked what it means to start up front on what can be a very difficult track, Suarez said: “I really want to win so bad. I haven’t been in Victory Lane for a while.
“The last time I was in Victory Lane was in Brazil. I’ve been looking forward to bringing trophy home for a while. We have a really fast car and now it’s up to me to make it happen tomorrow night.”
Rounding out the top 10 in qualifying are Daniel Hemric, Clint Bowyer, Martin Truex Jr., Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch.
1
41
Ford
29.254
184.590
2
10
Ford
29.380
0.126
183.799
3
2
Ford
29.437
0.183
183.443
4
1
Chevrolet
29.451
0.197
183.355
5
4
Ford
29.458
0.204
183.312
6
8
Chevrolet
29.526
0.272
182.890
7
14
Ford
29.535
0.281
182.834
8
19
Toyota
29.575
0.321
182.587
9
3
Chevrolet
29.580
0.326
182.556
10
18
Toyota
29.601
0.347
182.426
11
22
Ford
29.620
0.366
182.309
12
24
Chevrolet
29.625
0.371
182.278
13
48
Chevrolet
29.646
0.392
182.149
14
21
Ford
29.667
0.413
182.020
15
12
Ford
29.671
0.417
181.996
16
17
Ford
29.686
0.432
181.904
17
34
Ford
29.752
0.498
181.500
18
11
Toyota
29.763
0.509
181.433
19
42
Chevrolet
29.776
0.522
181.354
20
9
Chevrolet
29.779
0.525
181.336
21
20
Toyota
29.821
0.567
181.080
22
88
Chevrolet
29.874
0.620
180.759
23
6
Ford
29.887
0.633
180.681
24
95
Toyota
29.914
0.660
180.517
25
38
Ford
29.948
0.694
180.313
26
37
Chevrolet
29.954
0.700
180.276
27
13
Chevrolet
29.985
0.731
180.090
28
43
Chevrolet
30.008
0.754
179.952
29
32
Ford
30.014
0.760
179.916
30
47
Chevrolet
30.023
0.769
179.862
31
36
Ford
30.172
0.918
178.974
32
51
Ford
30.387
1.133
177.708
33
15
Chevrolet
30.421
1.167
177.509
34
00
Chevrolet
30.533
1.279
176.858
35
52
Chevrolet
30.964
1.710
174.396
36
77
Chevrolet
31.031
1.777
174.020