Daniel Suarez tops opening Cup practice at Pocono
Suarez was among a handful of drivers who bolted to the top of the leaderboard very late in the 50-minute session.
His average lap speed of 171.217 mph just topped Ryan Blaney (171.090 mph) and Alex Bowman (170.338 mph). Kyle Busch was fourth and Brad Keselowski completed the top-five.
Suarez finished a career-best second in last year’s second Pocono race, leading 29 laps in the event.
“It was pretty good. I’m pretty happy with the No. 41 Ford Mustang,” Suarez said after practice. “The guys have been doing a very good job. We were really quick.
“When you unload from the trailer quickest it’s always a little easier to go through practice. I think we need to be a little bit better in the longer runs but I felt like we will all work in the second practice to get better on the long runs.
“The most laps we ran were five or six laps. I guess second practice will be more racing-related. So, we’ll see what we have.”
Many teams seem to wait until late in the session to make mock qualifying runs. Qualifying this weekend at Pocono is Saturday morning before the Xfinity Series race.
Rounding out the top-10 in practice were Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, William Byron, Clint Bowyer and last weekend’s race winner, Martin Truex Jr.
Rookie Matt Tifft sat out the final 15 minutes of practice after his car twice failed pre-race inspection last weekend at Charlotte.
1
41
Ford
18
52.565
171.217
2
12
Ford
19
52.604
0.039
0.039
171.090
3
88
Chevrolet
24
52.836
0.271
0.232
170.338
4
18
Toyota
22
52.851
0.286
0.015
170.290
5
2
Ford
21
52.871
0.306
0.020
170.226
6
11
Toyota
11
52.932
0.367
0.061
170.029
7
22
Ford
23
52.933
0.368
0.001
170.026
8
24
Chevrolet
15
52.946
0.381
0.013
169.985
9
14
Ford
24
52.956
0.391
0.010
169.952
10
19
Toyota
19
52.964
0.399
0.008
169.927
11
48
Chevrolet
25
53.030
0.465
0.066
169.715
12
21
Ford
17
53.033
0.468
0.003
169.706
13
9
Chevrolet
22
53.043
0.478
0.010
169.674
14
1
Chevrolet
21
53.044
0.479
0.001
169.670
15
4
Ford
29
53.050
0.485
0.006
169.651
16
20
Toyota
24
53.078
0.513
0.028
169.562
17
17
Ford
20
53.233
0.668
0.155
169.068
18
42
Chevrolet
16
53.288
0.723
0.055
168.894
19
3
Chevrolet
25
53.297
0.732
0.009
168.865
20
10
Ford
22
53.305
0.740
0.008
168.840
21
8
Chevrolet
20
53.370
0.805
0.065
168.634
22
37
Chevrolet
19
53.421
0.856
0.051
168.473
23
43
Chevrolet
25
53.530
0.965
0.109
168.130
24
6
Ford
16
53.572
1.007
0.042
167.998
25
47
Chevrolet
25
53.703
1.138
0.131
167.588
26
95
Toyota
19
53.723
1.158
0.020
167.526
27
13
Chevrolet
21
53.808
1.243
0.085
167.261
28
34
Ford
20
53.846
1.281
0.038
167.143
29
38
Ford
21
54.025
1.460
0.179
166.590
30
32
Ford
13
54.312
1.747
0.287
165.709
31
36
Ford
9
54.484
1.919
0.172
165.186
32
15
Chevrolet
5
55.090
2.525
0.606
163.369
33
00
Chevrolet
22
55.181
2.616
0.091
163.100
34
51
Ford
16
55.232
2.667
0.051
162.949
35
27
Chevrolet
3
56.016
3.451
0.784
160.668
36
52
Chevrolet
9
56.763
4.198
0.747
158.554
37
77
Chevrolet
17
56.941
4.376
0.178
158.058