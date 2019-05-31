Daniel Suarez tops opening Cup practice at Pocono

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Suarez was among a handful of drivers who bolted to the top of the leaderboard very late in the 50-minute session.

His average lap speed of 171.217 mph just topped Ryan Blaney (171.090 mph) and Alex Bowman (170.338 mph). Kyle Busch was fourth and Brad Keselowski completed the top-five.

Suarez finished a career-best second in last year’s second Pocono race, leading 29 laps in the event.

“It was pretty good. I’m pretty happy with the No. 41 Ford Mustang,” Suarez said after practice. “The guys have been doing a very good job. We were really quick.

“When you unload from the trailer quickest it’s always a little easier to go through practice. I think we need to be a little bit better in the longer runs but I felt like we will all work in the second practice to get better on the long runs.

“The most laps we ran were five or six laps. I guess second practice will be more racing-related. So, we’ll see what we have.”

Many teams seem to wait until late in the session to make mock qualifying runs. Qualifying this weekend at Pocono is Saturday morning before the Xfinity Series race.

Rounding out the top-10 in practice were Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, William Byron, Clint Bowyer and last weekend’s race winner, Martin Truex Jr.

Rookie Matt Tifft sat out the final 15 minutes of practice after his car twice failed pre-race inspection last weekend at Charlotte.

1

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

18

52.565

 

 

171.217

2

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

19

52.604

0.039

0.039

171.090

3

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

24

52.836

0.271

0.232

170.338

4

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

22

52.851

0.286

0.015

170.290

5

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

21

52.871

0.306

0.020

170.226

6

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

11

52.932

0.367

0.061

170.029

7

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

23

52.933

0.368

0.001

170.026

8

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

15

52.946

0.381

0.013

169.985

9

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

24

52.956

0.391

0.010

169.952

10

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

19

52.964

0.399

0.008

169.927

11

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

25

53.030

0.465

0.066

169.715

12

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

17

53.033

0.468

0.003

169.706

13

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

22

53.043

0.478

0.010

169.674

14

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

21

53.044

0.479

0.001

169.670

15

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

29

53.050

0.485

0.006

169.651

16

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

24

53.078

0.513

0.028

169.562

17

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

20

53.233

0.668

0.155

169.068

18

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

16

53.288

0.723

0.055

168.894

19

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

25

53.297

0.732

0.009

168.865

20

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

22

53.305

0.740

0.008

168.840

21

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

20

53.370

0.805

0.065

168.634

22

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

19

53.421

0.856

0.051

168.473

23

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

25

53.530

0.965

0.109

168.130

24

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

16

53.572

1.007

0.042

167.998

25

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

25

53.703

1.138

0.131

167.588

26

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

19

53.723

1.158

0.020

167.526

27

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

21

53.808

1.243

0.085

167.261

28

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

20

53.846

1.281

0.038

167.143

29

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

21

54.025

1.460

0.179

166.590

30

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

13

54.312

1.747

0.287

165.709

31

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

9

54.484

1.919

0.172

165.186

32

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

5

55.090

2.525

0.606

163.369

33

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

22

55.181

2.616

0.091

163.100

34

51

United States
United States

 Bayley Currey 

 

Ford

16

55.232

2.667

0.051

162.949

35

27

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

3

56.016

3.451

0.784

160.668

36

52

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley 

 

Chevrolet

9

56.763

4.198

0.747

158.554

37

77

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

 

Chevrolet

17

56.941

4.376

0.178

158.058

