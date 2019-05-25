Daniel Suarez tops Kyle Busch in Saturday's first Cup practice

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Suarez set his session-best average lap speed of 182.143 mph early in the 50-minute session but Kyle ended up a close end (182.051 mph), posting his fast lap very near the session’s conclusion.

Austin Dillon (181.488 mph) ended up third, Ryan Blaney was fourth and Kevin Harvick completed the top-five.

Suarez has three Cup Series starts on Charlotte’s oval with one top-10 one top-10 finish. He has an average finishing position of 10.7 with 99.9 percent of all possible laps completed.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

“This season has been very good so far but I’m looking to turn it into a great season,” Suárez said. “We are moving in the right direction and I’m looking forward to doing even better.

“We’ve had strong cars over the last month and a half and hopefully I can do my part as the driver and make it a great race this weekend.”

Rounding out the top-10 were Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer, Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Hemric and Erik Jones.

Austin Dillon posted the fastest average lap speed among drivers that completed at least 10 consecutive laps (180.639 mph). Hamlin and Hemric were second and third in that category, respectively.

Read Also:

William Byron becomes youngest pole winner of Coke 600

1

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

49

29.647

 

 

182.143

2

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

45

29.662

0.015

0.015

182.051

3

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

48

29.754

0.107

0.092

181.488

4

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

27

29.769

0.122

0.015

181.397

5

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

35

29.774

0.127

0.005

181.366

6

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

52

29.780

0.133

0.006

181.330

7

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

43

29.803

0.156

0.023

181.190

8

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

28

29.810

0.163

0.007

181.147

9

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

46

29.814

0.167

0.004

181.123

10

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

34

29.820

0.173

0.006

181.087

11

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

42

29.834

0.187

0.014

181.002

12

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

26

29.836

0.189

0.002

180.989

13

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

50

29.855

0.208

0.019

180.874

14

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

43

29.862

0.215

0.007

180.832

15

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

48

29.867

0.220

0.005

180.802

16

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

43

29.898

0.251

0.031

180.614

17

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

41

29.925

0.278

0.027

180.451

18

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

48

29.930

0.283

0.005

180.421

19

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

37

29.983

0.336

0.053

180.102

20

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

33

29.989

0.342

0.006

180.066

21

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

43

30.006

0.359

0.017

179.964

22

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

48

30.007

0.360

0.001

179.958

23

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

33

30.043

0.396

0.036

179.742

24

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

44

30.054

0.407

0.011

179.677

25

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

37

30.056

0.409

0.002

179.665

26

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

38

30.056

0.409

0.000

179.665

27

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

35

30.068

0.421

0.012

179.593

28

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

33

30.098

0.451

0.030

179.414

29

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

34

30.131

0.484

0.033

179.217

30

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

26

30.219

0.572

0.088

178.696

31

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

31

30.248

0.601

0.029

178.524

32

96

United States
United States

 Parker Kligerman 

 

Toyota

35

30.339

0.692

0.091

177.989

33

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

32

30.415

0.768

0.076

177.544

34

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

23

30.445

0.798

0.030

177.369

35

52

Bayley Currey 

 

Chevrolet

10

30.526

0.879

0.081

176.898

36

53

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

 

Chevrolet

3

30.797

1.150

0.271

175.342

37

77

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

 

Chevrolet

10

30.999

1.352

0.202

174.199

38

51

Cody Ware 

 

Ford

22

31.077

1.430

0.078

173.762

39

27

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

16

31.111

1.464

0.034

173.572

40

66

United States
United States

 Joey Gase 

 

Toyota

4

32.445

2.798

1.334

166.436

What to Read Next