Daniel Suarez tops Kyle Busch in Saturday's first Cup practice
Suarez set his session-best average lap speed of 182.143 mph early in the 50-minute session but Kyle ended up a close end (182.051 mph), posting his fast lap very near the session’s conclusion.
Austin Dillon (181.488 mph) ended up third, Ryan Blaney was fourth and Kevin Harvick completed the top-five.
Suarez has three Cup Series starts on Charlotte’s oval with one top-10 one top-10 finish. He has an average finishing position of 10.7 with 99.9 percent of all possible laps completed.
“This season has been very good so far but I’m looking to turn it into a great season,” Suárez said. “We are moving in the right direction and I’m looking forward to doing even better.
“We’ve had strong cars over the last month and a half and hopefully I can do my part as the driver and make it a great race this weekend.”
Rounding out the top-10 were Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer, Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Hemric and Erik Jones.
Austin Dillon posted the fastest average lap speed among drivers that completed at least 10 consecutive laps (180.639 mph). Hamlin and Hemric were second and third in that category, respectively.
1
41
Ford
49
29.647
182.143
2
18
Toyota
45
29.662
0.015
0.015
182.051
3
3
Chevrolet
48
29.754
0.107
0.092
181.488
4
12
Ford
27
29.769
0.122
0.015
181.397
5
4
Ford
35
29.774
0.127
0.005
181.366
6
11
Toyota
52
29.780
0.133
0.006
181.330
7
14
Ford
43
29.803
0.156
0.023
181.190
8
19
Toyota
28
29.810
0.163
0.007
181.147
9
8
Chevrolet
46
29.814
0.167
0.004
181.123
10
20
Toyota
34
29.820
0.173
0.006
181.087
11
48
Chevrolet
42
29.834
0.187
0.014
181.002
12
13
Chevrolet
26
29.836
0.189
0.002
180.989
13
10
Ford
50
29.855
0.208
0.019
180.874
14
22
Ford
43
29.862
0.215
0.007
180.832
15
9
Chevrolet
48
29.867
0.220
0.005
180.802
16
1
Chevrolet
43
29.898
0.251
0.031
180.614
17
43
Chevrolet
41
29.925
0.278
0.027
180.451
18
2
Ford
48
29.930
0.283
0.005
180.421
19
21
Ford
37
29.983
0.336
0.053
180.102
20
47
Chevrolet
33
29.989
0.342
0.006
180.066
21
6
Ford
43
30.006
0.359
0.017
179.964
22
88
Chevrolet
48
30.007
0.360
0.001
179.958
23
24
Chevrolet
33
30.043
0.396
0.036
179.742
24
95
Toyota
44
30.054
0.407
0.011
179.677
25
42
Chevrolet
37
30.056
0.409
0.002
179.665
26
38
Ford
38
30.056
0.409
0.000
179.665
27
37
Chevrolet
35
30.068
0.421
0.012
179.593
28
17
Ford
33
30.098
0.451
0.030
179.414
29
34
Ford
34
30.131
0.484
0.033
179.217
30
36
Ford
26
30.219
0.572
0.088
178.696
31
32
Ford
31
30.248
0.601
0.029
178.524
32
96
Toyota
35
30.339
0.692
0.091
177.989
33
15
Chevrolet
32
30.415
0.768
0.076
177.544
34
00
Chevrolet
23
30.445
0.798
0.030
177.369
35
52
Bayley Currey
Chevrolet
10
30.526
0.879
0.081
176.898
36
53
Chevrolet
3
30.797
1.150
0.271
175.342
37
77
Chevrolet
10
30.999
1.352
0.202
174.199
38
51
Ford
22
31.077
1.430
0.078
173.762
39
27
Chevrolet
16
31.111
1.464
0.034
173.572
40
66
Toyota
4
32.445
2.798
1.334
166.436