Daniel Suarez takes oath to become U.S. citizen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After the oath had been recited and congratulations offered to the 48 newest U.S. citizens on Tuesday, clapping and cheering filled the room as Daniel Suarez broke into a large smile, the kind that stretches as wide as possible and leaves the person squinting briefly.

This day came 13 years after Suarez first arrived in the U.S. from Mexico to race but unable to speak English. Suarez learned the language, in part, by watching cartoons. The 32-year-old climbed NASCAR ranks to win the championship in the Xfinity Series and win two races so far in the Cup Series.

Suarez was seated with new citizens representing 28 countries, including Ukraine, Burma, India, China, Canada, Russia and Somalia. The variety of people joining Suarez in becoming a U.S. citizen in the Charlotte Field Office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services struck him.

“That just tells me how amazing is this country that has given opportunities for people all around the world,” Suarez said after the ceremony. “That’s incredible.”

During the ceremony, Christopher Heffron, director of the Charlotte Field Office, encouraged the new citizens to share their story.

Suarez, who remains a Mexican citizen, has told his story often and will get to share it again Thursday at Harrison Park in Chicago when he host the largest gathering of Daniel's Amigos to date.

After first coming to the U.S. in 2011, Suarez returned to Mexico. He came back to the U.S. a few months later and has been here 12 years. His message is simple.

“You start chasing your dreams,” he said. “You work hard for whatever it is that you want. ... I just hope that this is beginning of something great and that I can be an example for many people."

Suarez said he realized about five years ago, he wanted to become a U.S. citizen.

Before he could take the oath, Suarez had to pass a test, answering questions about the country, its history and form of government. He did that April 29.

“Honestly, it was like going back to school,” Suarez said of the test and the preparations he had to make. “ … I’m so glad that every single one of the 48 people here, including myself, we had to go through that test. It gives you education of how this country got to the point that it is today.”

NASCAR President Steve Phelps gave the keynote speech, telling the new citizens and their families and friends that this was a joyous moment he would not forget. He also encouraged each person to go for their goals.

“When you think about this great country and all the opportunities that you are afforded as a citizen, I stand here excited for the future for all of you and for us,” Phelps said. “Collectively, we can look forward to what you will achieve and contribute to this great country of ours.”

