Daniel Suarez sweeps pair of Saturday practices for Coca-Cola 600

Daniel Suarez topped the leaderboard in Saturday’s final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway at 180.705 mph in the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. The 27-year-old led the morning’s early practice, as well.

Right behind him was Daniel Hemric in the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet at 180.687 mph. Rounding out the top five were Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (180.554 mph), Ryan Preece in the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Chevrolet (180.469 mph) and Kyle Busch in the No. 18 JGR Toyota (180.276 mph). Busch is the defending race winner of the Coca-Cola 600.

Series points leader Joey Logano was 15th fastest with a speed of 179.372 mph in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

William Byron, who earned the Busch Pole Award on Friday to become the race’s youngest pole winner in history, was ninth on the leaderboard at 179.742 mph.

The series races Sunday at Charlotte in the Coca-Cola 600 (6 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Practice 2

Daniel Suarez topped the leaderboard in Saturday’s first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway at 182.143 mph in the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

Right behind him was defending Coca-Cola 600 winner Kyle Busch in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota at 182.051 mph.

Rounding out the top five were Austin Dillon in the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing (181.488 mph), Ryan Blaney in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford (181.397 mph) and Kevin Harvick in the No. 4 SHR Ford (181.366 mph).

Series points leader Joey Logano was 14th fastest with a speed of 180.832 mph in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. Pole sitter William Byron was 23rd in the session with a fast lap of 179.742 mph.

Fresh off a $1 million win in the All-Star Race, Kyle Larson placed 25th on the leaderboard at 179.665 mph.