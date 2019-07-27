Jones, Suarez lead Pocono practice sessions as Elliott, Larson crash After posting the seventh-fastest time in opening practice, Erik Jones topped the charts in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice on Saturday morning at Pocono Raceway. Jones paced the 2.5-mile triangular speedway with a lap of 172.117 miles per hour in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry. Jones comes into the race […]

After posting the seventh-fastest time in opening practice, Erik Jones topped the charts in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice on Saturday morning at Pocono Raceway.

Jones paced the 2.5-mile triangular speedway with a lap of 172.117 miles per hour in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry. Jones comes into the race weekend with three career top-five finishes at Pocono, including a third-place result back in June.



Kurt Busch finished up the 50-minute practice session in second at 172.051 mph in the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. The remainder of the top five included Matt DiBenedetto (171.373 mph), William Byron (171.246 mph) and Kyle Busch (171.226 mph).

After crashes in opening practice earlier Saturday morning, both Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson were able to shake down their respective backup cars in the final session.

Next up on track for the Monster Energy Series will be Busch Pole Qualifying at 4:05 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

PRACTICE 1

Daniel Suarez led the way in Saturday morning’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series opening practice for Sunday’s Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).



Suarez rocketed to the top of the leaderboard with a lap at 172.516 miles per hour in the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang. William Byron finished the session in second with a lap at 172.404 mph in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Aric Almirola landed in third with a lap of 172.401 mph in the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang, while Martin Truex Jr. clicked off a time of 172.387 mph to finish fourth. Clint Bowyer finished fifth and became the third SHR entry in the top five with a lap at 172.351 mph.

Two big incidents occurred during the 50-minute session as Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson both found trouble in separate crashes. Larson lost control of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet Camaro coming out of Turn 2, hitting the outside retaining barrier which sent him hard into the inside wall. Elliott smacked the wall at the exit of Turn 1, receiving heavy damage on the right side of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro. Both drivers have gone to backup vehicles as a result.

Final practice for the Monster Energy Series is slated for 11:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App.