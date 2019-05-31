Daniel Suarez leads field in opening Cup practice

Daniel Suarez led the field in the opening Cup practice Friday at Pocono Raceway with a lap of 171.217 mph.

He was followed by Ryan Blaney (171.090 mph), Alex Bowman (170.338), Kyle Busch (170.290) and Brad Keselowski (170.226).

Kevin Harvick, who was 15th on the speed chart with a top lap of 169.651 mph, ran the most laps in the session with 29.

Final Cup practice is scheduled from 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. ET.

Qualifying will be at 11:35 a.m. ET Saturday. The race is at 2 p.m. ET Sunday.