Daniel Suarez joins new Trackhouse Racing team in Cup for 2021

Daniel Suarez will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021 with the newly formed Trackhouse Racing, the organization announced Thursday.

The team, which will field Suarez in the No. 99 Chevrolet, has been formed by Justin Marks. Marks is a former NASCAR driver and once co-owned a K&N Pro Series West team.

Trackhouse will be part of a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing and will use ECR engines. The team replaces Germain Racing as a technical alliance partner.

“The formation of a top-level NASCAR Cup Series team has been a dream of mine for a long time,” Justin Marks told NASCAR.com. “A lot of hard work has transpired to get us to this point and I don’t think we could’ve ended up with better partners in RCR and Chevrolet and with a more passionate and committed driver than Daniel Suárez. Daniel’s drive and hunger to get to the top of this sport is palpable every time I am in his presence. We are building a team of winners and Daniel has delivered just about every time he’s sat in race winning equipment. It’s my job now to put a car underneath him that will carry him to the highest echelon of the sport.”

More on Daniel Suarez

View photos

Denny Hamlin will start from the Cup pole position at the Charlotte Rova... Silly Season: Alex Bowman moving from No. 88 to No. 48 What drivers said after Talladega race

View photos Silly Season Scorecard More

View photos Drivers said after Talladega More

Story continues